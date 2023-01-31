ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee lawmakers introduce bills to add “In God We Trust” to state seal

By Murry Lee
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two state lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have sponsored bills that would incorporate the language “In God We Trust” into the Tennessee state seal.

State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and State Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton) introduced Senate Bill 0420 and House Bill 0771 respectively. The senate bill was filed for introduction on Jan. 24, and the house bill was introduced on Jan. 30.

As of Monday, SB0420 had passed on first and second consideration and had been referred to the Senate State and Local Government Committee.

If passed, the bills would request that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee submit a new design to the seal by July 1, 2025.

News Channel 11 has reached out to both Crowe and Holsclaw for a comment on the proposed legislation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 59

Guest
4d ago

That insane grandstanding should improve every Tennessean’s status in life, no doubt, it will curb inflation, reduce the price of gas, food, rent, and prescription drugs, not to mention reducing crime in the state, then the citizens can line up and have “In God We Trust” tattooed on any available body part!

Reply(8)
15
M. Peterson
4d ago

Tennessee is in the bottom of states in health, Covid, education, people on welfare, poverty, homeless veterans, child morbidity, children in poverty and all other indicators of social wellbeing, but by all means, focus on this.

Reply(6)
14
Mrs. Mannerless
3d ago

They can trust in god to fix the foster issues???? Some of these innocent children have been waiting years.

Reply
9
