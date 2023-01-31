Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Ranchers share issues at the forefront of their industry during an R-CALF discussion at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In a lecture and town hall-style discussion on Tuesday, ranchers listened as representatives from the cattle industry spoke out about issues their community faces, as well as the importance of ranchers coming together to get state and federal attention. Why is unity important in improving the...
Big gain on investment in South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks
The GFP's proposed budget for $119.7 million for fiscal year 2024 and about $6.7 million of that would come from the state's general fund, according to the FY2024 budget. Federal money accounts for $31.6 million while other funds account for $81.3 million.
KELOLAND TV
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
The Most Filmed Location in South Dakota
South Dakota's wide open plains and unique features make it a picturesque and sometimes cinematic state. Dances With Wolves and Nomadland are a few films that showcased the Rushmore State. But what is the most-filmed location in South Dakota? Wall Drug? No. Badlands National Park? Nope. It's got to be...
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
Cow Cam brings thousands of viewers inside the barn
This year, the cow cam is at a new farm, but still bringing viewers great live coverage of what calving season looks like for South Dakota farmers and ranchers.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Wet and Chilly Spring Forecasted for South Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac may have dampened our spirits if we're looking for a nice warm spring to end this seemingly endless cold winter. The 205-year-old publication is predicting - in their words - a "soggy, shivery spring ahead" for the upper Midwest. "According to our long-range outlook, temperatures will be...
sdpb.org
Game, Fish and Parks announces 2023 small grants program
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has announced $20,000 in funding for the 2023 Small Grants Program. Grants will be awarded for projects focused on education and outreach of wildlife. The Wildlife Diversity Small Grants have funded education and research focused on wildlife in South Dakota since 1997, according to...
605magazine.com
605 Spotlight // Riddle’s Jewelry
Since 1959, Riddle’s Jewelry has been dedicated to helping customers celebrate life’s important relationships and events. Founder Jesse Riddle was an entrepreneur at heart and held a love for jewelry. To fuel his passion, he worked in a local jewelry store and attended jewelry school before continuing to earn his business degree from the University of South Dakota.
KEVN
Adding incentives to open child care centers in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Childcare in South Dakota is a $250 million industry, but the state is also losing out on $146 million in work productivity because of the lack of childcare. Finding solutions to South Dakota’s childcare crisis is gaining momentum, but more than 1/3 of South Dakota...
8 Words That Mean Something Really Different In South Dakota
If you've lived in South Dakota for a bit you know these words. If you aren't from here you might be a bit confused. South Dakota has some pretty cool stuff that people elsewhere don't get exposed to until they visit our fine state. Fun things like Chislic, Kuchen, Al's...
KEVN
Noem signs bill freeing up $200 million for housing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has $200 million in housing infrastructure funding now that Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 41 into law. “We are thankful that this bill has been revised so that these dollars can now be deployed,” the governor stated in a release. “As South Dakota’s economy continues to boom, we have consistently ranked at or near the top of the country for fastest new housing development. However, even this impressive growth has not kept up with new residents moving into our state.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
kotatv.com
South Dakota troopers once again staff sobriety checkpoints
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced that there will be 18 sobriety checkpoints across the state in February. The checkpoints will be conducted in 15 counties, including Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, and Pennington. The specific locations and times are not released. The checkpoints...
KEVN
Department of Justice stays busy with firearm cases
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the last two weeks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota has been involved in 10 gun cases; some people indicted, and others sentenced to federal prison. These cases come at a time when the federal government releases its most expansive report...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre at the Legislative Session Press Conference. The Democratic representatives discussed clarifying the permissible uses of the state’s airplane- making it abundantly clear that the airplane should be used only by state employees and for matters relating to their job.
drgnews.com
South Dakota Corrections Secretary outlines continued staffing, safety issues during budget session with Joint Committee on Appropriations
Members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature heard more about issues in the state prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says they hold more prisoners than the system is designed for. Wasko says the penitentiary in Sioux Falls is not safe for staff or prisoners.
kotatv.com
South Dakota might bar rank-based voting
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
Gov. Noem signs unemployment insurance tax cut
The governor says the point-five percent tax cut will save $18 million for businesses. The bill also changes when a surcharge is imposed on the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
Comments / 0