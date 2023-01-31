ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

The Most Filmed Location in South Dakota

South Dakota's wide open plains and unique features make it a picturesque and sometimes cinematic state. Dances With Wolves and Nomadland are a few films that showcased the Rushmore State. But what is the most-filmed location in South Dakota? Wall Drug? No. Badlands National Park? Nope. It's got to be...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Wet and Chilly Spring Forecasted for South Dakota

The Farmer's Almanac may have dampened our spirits if we're looking for a nice warm spring to end this seemingly endless cold winter. The 205-year-old publication is predicting - in their words - a "soggy, shivery spring ahead" for the upper Midwest. "According to our long-range outlook, temperatures will be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

Game, Fish and Parks announces 2023 small grants program

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has announced $20,000 in funding for the 2023 Small Grants Program. Grants will be awarded for projects focused on education and outreach of wildlife. The Wildlife Diversity Small Grants have funded education and research focused on wildlife in South Dakota since 1997, according to...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
605magazine.com

605 Spotlight // Riddle’s Jewelry

Since 1959, Riddle’s Jewelry has been dedicated to helping customers celebrate life’s important relationships and events. Founder Jesse Riddle was an entrepreneur at heart and held a love for jewelry. To fuel his passion, he worked in a local jewelry store and attended jewelry school before continuing to earn his business degree from the University of South Dakota.
COLORADO STATE
KEVN

Adding incentives to open child care centers in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Childcare in South Dakota is a $250 million industry, but the state is also losing out on $146 million in work productivity because of the lack of childcare. Finding solutions to South Dakota’s childcare crisis is gaining momentum, but more than 1/3 of South Dakota...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Noem signs bill freeing up $200 million for housing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has $200 million in housing infrastructure funding now that Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 41 into law. “We are thankful that this bill has been revised so that these dollars can now be deployed,” the governor stated in a release. “As South Dakota’s economy continues to boom, we have consistently ranked at or near the top of the country for fastest new housing development. However, even this impressive growth has not kept up with new residents moving into our state.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota troopers once again staff sobriety checkpoints

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced that there will be 18 sobriety checkpoints across the state in February. The checkpoints will be conducted in 15 counties, including Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, and Pennington. The specific locations and times are not released. The checkpoints...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Department of Justice stays busy with firearm cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the last two weeks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota has been involved in 10 gun cases; some people indicted, and others sentenced to federal prison. These cases come at a time when the federal government releases its most expansive report...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre at the Legislative Session Press Conference. The Democratic representatives discussed clarifying the permissible uses of the state’s airplane- making it abundantly clear that the airplane should be used only by state employees and for matters relating to their job.
PIERRE, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota might bar rank-based voting

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

