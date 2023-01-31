Read full article on original website
Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas
SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
Over 50K Arkansans without power after days of winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — Following days of winter weather in Arkansas, more than 50,000 households are without power. As of 8:05 a.m., over 55,000 Arkansas homes are facing power outages following the winter weather that has spanned over consecutive days. The total number sits at 55,695 customers, with the following...
ARDOT truck treating icy roads with salt tips over
ARKANSAS, USA — According to a post by Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), one of its truck tipped over this morning while treating icy roads. The truck blew a tire and due to heavy amounts of salt, flipped on its side. Arkansas had a wave of freezing rain, sleet...
Homer's Kitchen Table | The evolution of this Arkansas family restaurant
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 1986 Homer’s has been a staple in Central Arkansas’ food scene. Serving up delicious homestyle meals, crafted specifically by Homer’s wife. That’s the original Homer’s, however. This is the story of what’s now known as Homer’s Kitchen Table.
ARDOT crews shift resources help out smaller towns
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our state has been hit hard with wintry weather for the past couple of days. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said that in terms of keeping the road conditions favorable, Tuesday night went as expected. With a third round of winter weather on its way,...
Little Rock opens warming center for community ahead of wintry weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Along with the potential for wintry weather, Arkansas is expected to get back-to-back rounds of wet weather for most of the week ahead. On Monday morning there was an ice storm warning issued for Central and Eastern Arkansas, which will remain in effect through Wednesday morning.
Power outages impact Pine Bluff hospital
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Thursday, power outages impacted homes and hospitals across the state. THV11 was inside Jefferson Regional when the halls went dark for a few moments— but thanks to backup generators, the hospital was fully operational. However, because of the severity of the winter weather,...
Here's when to expect winter weather in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We are expecting back-to-back rounds of wet weather for much of the week ahead, along with the potential for wintry weather. A cold, shallow air mass to our north and a steady stream of moisture to our south will influence our weather pattern for the week.
Arkansas responders offering roadside assistance during winter storm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Driving in icy conditions can be dangerous, but so is being stuck on the side of the road. That's why first responders are ready to respond to whoever may need help. JHook Towing and Recovery is a 24-hour towing company that works around the clock...
Insurance expert shares advice on how to file a claim following winter storm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following the winter storm, insurance companies have been busy taking calls and answering questions. Many Arkansans have started filing claims to fix the damages and trail of inconveniences left behind by recent winter weather. Little Rock resident Rebecca Marshall used Friday to try and clean...
Customers of Entergy Arkansas should be cautious of text message scam
ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday evening, Entergy Arkansas made an announcement about customers receiving a text message sent to their phones claiming to be them. The text message customers are receiving mentions that there are supposedly going to be rolling outages happening with a link to find out more information.
What exactly is an AMI day?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A timeless tradition for nearly every kid-- waking up early to see if your school scrolls across the bottom of the screen for a snow day!. However, these days you may notice something else next to your school-- AMI day. But, what exactly does AMI...
Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
Arkansas Attorney General investigates rise in utility bills, Summit Utilities explains
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many Summit Utilities customers have been dealing with higher-than-normal utility bills and now Arkansas' new Attorney General, Tim Griffin, is investigating. "We're addressing it with our customers and our customers can rest assured that we have fixed our problem," Brian Bowen with Summit Utilities said.
Arkansas schools closing as winter weather moves through state
ARKANSAS, USA — As winter weather prepares to move into Arkansas, some schools around the Natural State are beginning to close and call off in-person classes. Here's a list of schools that have been impacted by the incoming inclement weather:. Arkansas Tech University (virtual classes) Batesville School District (early...
Gov. Sanders sends National Guard to Lowell and Fort Smith to combat winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated Arkansas National Guard troops to support state police in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as icy weather hits the area. On Monday, the Arkansas National Guard announced the activation starting at noon. “We’re here until Arkansas State Police...
Gov. Sanders announces state of emergency due to Arkansas ice storm
ARKANSAS, USA — Icy weather in Arkansas has lead to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to declare a state of emergency through an executive action announced Tuesday, Jan. 31. "On or about January 30, 2023, severe winter weather began in Arkansas and continues to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state, which in turn, warrants this executive action," the announcement said.
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
Arkansas woman gives birth on her birthday in same room
BENTON, Ark. — One family in Saline County is celebrating the birth of a beautiful baby boy— on the same day that they celebrated another birth 24 years ago. "It's pretty cool," Abbi Zuber said. "Knowing that we'll always have the same birthday." It's just 24 years apart....
