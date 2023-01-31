ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas

SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Over 50K Arkansans without power after days of winter weather

ARKANSAS, USA — Following days of winter weather in Arkansas, more than 50,000 households are without power. As of 8:05 a.m., over 55,000 Arkansas homes are facing power outages following the winter weather that has spanned over consecutive days. The total number sits at 55,695 customers, with the following...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

ARDOT truck treating icy roads with salt tips over

ARKANSAS, USA — According to a post by Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), one of its truck tipped over this morning while treating icy roads. The truck blew a tire and due to heavy amounts of salt, flipped on its side. Arkansas had a wave of freezing rain, sleet...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

ARDOT crews shift resources help out smaller towns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our state has been hit hard with wintry weather for the past couple of days. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said that in terms of keeping the road conditions favorable, Tuesday night went as expected. With a third round of winter weather on its way,...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Power outages impact Pine Bluff hospital

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Thursday, power outages impacted homes and hospitals across the state. THV11 was inside Jefferson Regional when the halls went dark for a few moments— but thanks to backup generators, the hospital was fully operational. However, because of the severity of the winter weather,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Here's when to expect winter weather in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We are expecting back-to-back rounds of wet weather for much of the week ahead, along with the potential for wintry weather. A cold, shallow air mass to our north and a steady stream of moisture to our south will influence our weather pattern for the week.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

What exactly is an AMI day?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A timeless tradition for nearly every kid-- waking up early to see if your school scrolls across the bottom of the screen for a snow day!. However, these days you may notice something else next to your school-- AMI day. But, what exactly does AMI...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas schools closing as winter weather moves through state

ARKANSAS, USA — As winter weather prepares to move into Arkansas, some schools around the Natural State are beginning to close and call off in-person classes. Here's a list of schools that have been impacted by the incoming inclement weather:. Arkansas Tech University (virtual classes) Batesville School District (early...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Gov. Sanders announces state of emergency due to Arkansas ice storm

ARKANSAS, USA — Icy weather in Arkansas has lead to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to declare a state of emergency through an executive action announced Tuesday, Jan. 31. "On or about January 30, 2023, severe winter weather began in Arkansas and continues to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state, which in turn, warrants this executive action," the announcement said.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Arkansas woman gives birth on her birthday in same room

BENTON, Ark. — One family in Saline County is celebrating the birth of a beautiful baby boy— on the same day that they celebrated another birth 24 years ago. "It's pretty cool," Abbi Zuber said. "Knowing that we'll always have the same birthday." It's just 24 years apart....
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy