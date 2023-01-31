Read full article on original website
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
SFA selects 10th and shortest-serving president in university history
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Former Stephen F. Austin President Dr. Scott Gordon stepped down in April 2022. Now 10 months later, the man who has been serving in his place as interim, Dr. Steve Westbrook has accepted the position. “Very honored by that and a little bit surprised because I will be only able to […]
Former Henderson Football booster club president arrested
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD has announced that the former Henderson Football Booster Club president was arrested by Henderson Police Department on Thursday. Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was charged with misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Henderson PD began investigating after Henderson ISD discovered […]
Lufkin takes over dispatch duties for Diboll Police Department
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll has been looking to make a change in the way it handles its dispatch system since May, 2022, according to Diboll City Manager Jason Arnold. “We have an obligation to make sure we’re spending all of our time, our money, tax payers’ money and our resources as efficiently and responsibly as we can,” Arnold said.
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator. Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters...
20 Years Later, East Texas Remembers the Space Shuttle Tragedy
It was just a few seconds before 8 o'clock Central Time, February 1, 2003, when the last transmission was received from the Space Shuttle Columbia as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere some 38 miles above the Dallas area. In response to a question, mission commander Rick Husband said "Roger", and...
BREAKING: Pedestrian Hit By Train in Lufkin, Texas
UPDATE (11 AM):. The pedestrian who was struck appears to have suffered a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain for an unknown amount of time while the train passed.
Railroad crossing cleared after train hits pedestrian in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — Update: The pedestrian who was struck appears to have a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. According to the city of Lufkin, he told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain.
Winter 2023: Will Lufkin, Texas Get Snow This Year?
Our friends in Dallas and Austin are dealing with a ton of ice resulting in useless overpasses, power outages, and downed trees. We have remained relatively unscathed here in Deep East Texas. Yes, it's cold but it's not quite freezing. There has been a ton of rain and localized flooding...
Feds to try Evadale Little League Coach in April, state poised for their turn
Federal prosecutors are preparing to take a former Evadale Little League baseball coach to trial in April. Meanwhile, Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says the state is ready to go once the feds finish their case. Adam Dale Isaacks, 39, is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young baseball players...
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
From 2003: Officials race to region as tragic details unfold
NACOGDOCHES – National and state authorities descended on Nacogdoches County Saturday, investigating hundreds of debris sites believed to be remains of space shuttle Columbia and possibly its crew. Officials were not ready to confirm reports concerning the shuttles crew, but several possible sightings of human remains had been reported...
What You Need To Know: Crumbl Cookie Grand Opening Friday In Lufkin, Texas
We all found out together that there was something yummy coming to the old Which Wich location in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center back in August. Now just five months later their grand opening is upon us. There is a full day of activities planned during the grand opening...
1 in custody after Henderson ISD goes into 'full lockdown' following threat
HENDERSON, Texas — One person is in custody after Henderson ISD went into full lockdown due to a threat. According to Henderson ISD, the district was notified by state and federal law enforcement of a threat made toward an unnamed school, possibly in East Texas. "Out of an abundance...
12 Things You Absolutely Can’t Donate To Goodwill In Central East Texas
You might be surprised at the number of things that Goodwill gets as donations that have to be thrown away. Even if it is something that they accept like the usual clothing, housewares, and electronics. Goodwill isn't just a place to dump your unwanted items, they fill multiple needs in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Lufkin road closed during water main repairs
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The inside lanes and turn lane of South Timberland Drive in front of Shipley’s Donuts in Lufkin will be shut down for most of Friday while the city works to repair a water main leak. Officials with the city said repairs of the six inch leak will not completely block the […]
Popular Classic Movies You Need To See Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Lufkin has always had a love affair with movies. When the Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin opened up in the summer of 1925 it was one of the nicest theaters in this part of the state. Back in the 80s and 90s, you could watch movies at the dollar theater...
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With winter weather and more rain hitting East Texas in the coming days, staying safe on roads is important. Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said there’s a few dangers motorists have to look out for. “Biggest problem we normally...
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
