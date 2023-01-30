ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

mymcmedia.org

Former Northwest Head Coach Hawkins Lands Job at Wise High School

Former Northwest High School football head coach Travis Hawkins is the new defensive coordinator at Prince George’s football power Wise High School in Upper Marlboro. Hawkins announced the move on social media. Hawkins coached Northwest in 2021 and 2022 until a bench-clearing brawl during a Sept. 16 football game...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

    Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼

The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland

Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
The Beacon Newspapers

Local legend retires from life on the road

Johnny Castle plays bass guitar at his retirement performance in December 2022. During his six-decade music career with numerous bands, Castle opened for Jimi Hendrix and The Byrds. Photo by Jim Moore. Johnny Castle, a Mid-Atlantic music legend, has officially retired from almost 60 years of playing rock ‘n’ roll,...
COLUMBIA, MD
fieldofschemes.com

Orioles owner on new lease: $600m+ in renovation money is nice and all, but let’s think bigger

Both the and Baltimore Banner have published weirdly parallel reports (both citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation) saying that Orioles owner John Angelos plans to pass on his option for a five-year lease extension when his current Camden Yards lease expires at the end of this year. This is not because he plans to move the team or threaten to, though — those same sources say Angelos may offer to sign a short-term extension if talks drag on past the end of this year — but rather because he wants to negotiate a new long-term lease deal, a la what the Ravens owners agreed to last month.
BALTIMORE, MD

