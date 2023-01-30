Read full article on original website
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
WTOP
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
pressboxonline.com
BTN Analyst Bruce Weber: Maryland Men’s Basketball Can Make NCAA Tournament Run
Former Illinois and Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber, now a Big Ten Network basketball analyst, says he likes what he is seeing from Maryland head coach Kevin Willard and the Terps this season and believes they can make a run in the NCAA Tournament. Willard, 47, has taken five...
testudotimes.com
Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits
The Big Ten is a monster. There’s no denying that Maryland men’s basketball has gone through the gauntlet, as it hit the road for three of its first four, and five of its first six, conference games. Head coach Kevin Willard has stated how schedule dictates how you...
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
mymcmedia.org
Former Northwest Head Coach Hawkins Lands Job at Wise High School
Former Northwest High School football head coach Travis Hawkins is the new defensive coordinator at Prince George’s football power Wise High School in Upper Marlboro. Hawkins announced the move on social media. Hawkins coached Northwest in 2021 and 2022 until a bench-clearing brawl during a Sept. 16 football game...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Howard University lands former Michigan State commit
Jonathan Slack was headed for Michigan State a year ago. Now he’s headed to Howard University. The post Howard University lands former Michigan State commit appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
Dunbar Student Athletes shine on National Signing Day
They started young making history as back-to-back state football champs at Dunbar High School. "Every time I look at them, I'm a proud pop," said Head Coach Lawrence Smith
O's to decline Camden Yards extension, join governor in pushing to revamp stadium district
The Orioles are not planning to exercise their five-year extension at Camden Yards, according to multiple reports, but say a new partnership with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.
WJLA
Anne Arundel County man wins seats to Ravens home games for the next 20 years
MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Wednesday, the Maryland Lottery announced that an Anne Arundel County man won a pair of club-level seats to every Baltimore Ravens home game for the next 20 years. Angelo Contrino, a Pasadena resident claimed his prize today at the M&T Bank Stadium. Earlier today six...
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼
The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
Local legend retires from life on the road
Johnny Castle plays bass guitar at his retirement performance in December 2022. During his six-decade music career with numerous bands, Castle opened for Jimi Hendrix and The Byrds. Photo by Jim Moore. Johnny Castle, a Mid-Atlantic music legend, has officially retired from almost 60 years of playing rock ‘n’ roll,...
fieldofschemes.com
Orioles owner on new lease: $600m+ in renovation money is nice and all, but let’s think bigger
Both the and Baltimore Banner have published weirdly parallel reports (both citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation) saying that Orioles owner John Angelos plans to pass on his option for a five-year lease extension when his current Camden Yards lease expires at the end of this year. This is not because he plans to move the team or threaten to, though — those same sources say Angelos may offer to sign a short-term extension if talks drag on past the end of this year — but rather because he wants to negotiate a new long-term lease deal, a la what the Ravens owners agreed to last month.
