Funds not available to replace ambulance in Mendota, but department gains new equipment
MENDOTA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications on Tuesday, but one agency didn’t get awarded the funds to replace an aging ambulance. According to a report last year commissioned by the City of Mendota, the Mendota Fire Department is still operating with three ambulances, but they are due for replacement. An application to get funds to purchase a new ambulance was pared-down to some new equipment to make loading and unloading patients easier. The approved $110,000 will be used to purchase three Stryker Power Load Systems and one Stryker Power Cot. The oldest ambulance in the fleet is 22 years old, 14 years past the recommended replacement for the chassis by the National Fire Protection Association.
Moline Fire Department responds to early morning fire Friday
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Fire Department spent early Friday morning fighting a house fire on North Shore Drive near the Rock River. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 around 4:16 a.m., authorities responded to 1731 North Shore Dr. to a report of a structure fire, according to a news release.
Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
Illinois retirement home serves seniors ground groundhog on Groundhog Day
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A nursing home in Oregon, Illinois says it came up with a novel way to celebrate Groundhog Day… by serving its residents groundhog meat on crackers. “After learning all about groundhogs and six more weeks of winter we had to try FRESH off the farm.. groundhog or whistle pig (as the […]
The rally continues for Moline Police officer battling brain cancer
MOLINE, Ill. — The rally continues for a Moline Police Officer battling brain cancer, and on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a fundraising event was held to support him. Officer Branden Bowden was diagnosed with brain cancer in September 2022, after noticing a loss of motor skills while on an overnight patrol.
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
Moline's Riverside Family Aquatic Center to receive $6.8 million in renovations
MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Two Rivers YMCA, announced that the Riverside Family Aquatic Center will receive $6,825,300 worth of updates and improvements, according to a Wednesday, Feb. 1 news release. Because of the renovations, the aquatic center, located at...
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
Oneida's Greig Memorial Library asks for bump in property tax to help fund library
ONEIDA, Ill. — The Greig Memorial Library in Oneida is asking the town for help. Residents will vote on April 4 on a referendum for a property tax increase. Currently, the library collects 15 cents on $100 of the property's assessed value, board member Teresa Fell said. Typically, that means the library gets $6 to $7, but it wants to increase it to 20 cents, meaning the library would get a couple dollars extra.
Douglas Park fire station to be demolished
A park in Rock Island will lose a historic landmark to demolition. The city is taking bids to demolish Fire Station No. 5 at Douglas Park. Some wanted to convert the building into a museum to commemorate the park’s place in history as the host of the first NFL game.
Iowa group considers land event after Tug Fest negotiations stall
Negotiations between the LeClaire and Port Byron Tug Fest Committees have stalled, according to a Tuesday news release. The LeClaire, Iowa, Tug Fest Board and Committee announced Tuesday that negotiations to update the only Tug-Of-War competition to span the Mississippi River have reached an impasse, and the Iowa side is planning a land-based event. According […]
Eldridge police seize $33,000 from Madison Russo bank accounts
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Scott County authorities have seized over $33,000 of money and property from bank accounts belonging to Madison Russo and a family member, according to court documents filed on Feb. 2. The document, a petition for forfeiture filed by Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Cusack, shows that...
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining
You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
It’s Chrystal Clear That February Is Here!
You'll want each day that Chrystal is featured to replay over and over! Jenna Sue Photography took these awesome photos! Oh, there's a car here too!. Thanks to our awesome monthly sponsor, Suburban Wholesale and Supply, and our long-time helpers, The Camera Corner in Davenport!. Check out these extra photos...
Prosecutors file petition to forfeit more than $33,000 seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County prosecutors have filed a petition to forfeit more than $33,000 seized from a Bettendorf woman who police say received thousands of dollars in donations for a false cancer claim. On Wednesday, Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Cusack filed the petition in Scott County District...
Train blocks off entire subdivision near Dixon
DIXON, Ill. — Updated Story:. As of 9:51 a.m., the train has been separated and the railway crossing at Butler Street and Railroad Avenue is open to traffic. A Union Pacific Railroad Train near Dixon has been stationary for hours, blocking off an entire subdivision, according to a Jan. 31 news release.
Kinna's House of Love CEO in need of a car after 2 hit-and-runs
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kinna's House of Love CEO Luekinna Hodges is in need of a car after her previous vehicle was involved in two hit-and-runs in a span of three weeks. "They backed out of the driveway, ran into my car and they kept going," said Hodges. "Both of these incidents happened when I was in my house, sleeping."
Davenport, IA
