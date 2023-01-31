Fountain Tech is a top provider of fountains and pumps in California, offering premium quality products at affordable prices. Fountain Mountain began as a small business selling tabletop fountains on eBay. The success of this venture led the company to pursue its passion and specialize in pond pumps and fountains in 2003 when it developed its own line of fountain pumps under the brand of Fountain Tech. As they grew, they moved to a new warehouse and launched an official website to serve their customers better. Over the years, Fountain Tech has established itself as a leading provider of fountain and pond pumps as well as floating fountains. They are known for their premium-quality products and reasonable prices and have helped many customers with their state-of-the-art technology for ponds and fountains. The company's journey started with a small eBay store, and now it has become the go-to provider for many customers looking for fountain equipment. The company's dedication to providing excellent customer service and quality products has earned them a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy fountain and pond equipment source.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO