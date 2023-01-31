ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
Very nice over the weekend

As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities. Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City. Business owners along Mount Rushmore Road note an increase in early morning alcohol issues.
Black Hills Surgical Hospital takes top honors for major orthopedic surgery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Surgical Hospital has been ranked number one out of 5,000 hospitals across the nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery by CareChex. Out of the 5,000 hospitals, Black Hills Surgical Hospital had the lowest incidents of patient mortality, complications, and readmissions. They also scored highest in the categories of patient safety, inpatient service, surgical quality, overall hospital, and surgical care.
Rapid City opens up seasonal jobs

RAPID CITY AREA SCHOOLS AND SOUTH DAKOTA MINES ARE HOPING TO INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION OF HEALTH CARE WORKERS. RAPID CITY AREA SCHOOLS AND SOUTH DAKOTA MINES ARE HOPING TO INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION OF HEALTH CARE WORKERS.
Cowboys deliver at Ranch Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The annual Ranch Rodeo grabbed the spotlight out at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Tuesday. Cowboys had a chance to show off their skills in a variety of ranch hand events.
Rapid City Fire Department promoting app that can save lives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On January 2, millions of Americans watched as a professional football player was successfully resuscitated on the field after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Since a cardiac emergency can happen anywhere at any time, the Rapid City Fire Department is promoting an app that can help...
Sharing the stories of little-known but significant women in South Dakota history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wild Bill Hickok, General Custer, and Chief Crazy Horse are all major figures when telling the history of the Black Hills area, but there are hidden stories Joyce Jefferson is bringing to light. For Black History Month, Jefferson will be sharing the story of Betty Blair, whose family was one of the first black families to homestead in South Dakota. She will be sharing the full story at the Rapid City Public Library, but you can get a snippet by watching the interview above.
RCPD looking for 16-year-old runaway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old. Rapid City police say Emma Huska was last seen on January 16 in the 2900 block of Chapel Lane. Police say Huska left a note saying she was running away and that she would actively avoid any attempts to find her.
Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
kota kevn forecast

Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you think of art, many people think of dancing, a play, or a painting. But do you think of the health benefits of art? If not, Tuesday is the day to start. Art gives people the ability to express themselves through different mediums such...
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
Cooking with Eric - Penne in a Vodka Cream Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s one of the most popular dishes on an Italian restaurant’s menu - Penne alla Vodka. It’s super-easy to make, but you need to make sure you get the timing and measurements right! And it’s luscious and sexy - perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Enjoy amazing sunrises and sunsets in this ranch style home in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. – How does enjoying a nice dinner with friends, out on a covered deck, watching the sunset on a peaceful evening sound? Pretty good, right?. The home on 2579 Top Shelf Avenue in Spearfish is newly constructed with five bedrooms and three full-bath bathrooms. It’s located in a spot for amazing views of Lookout Mountain and Crow Peak. The appliance package includes stainless steel Samsung kitchen items/gas range and LG washer & dryer set. There are three bedrooms on the main level with a huge master suite. The living room area has a corner gas fireplace to keep you nice and warm during the winter months.
