Read full article on original website
Related
What you need to know about Brightline's upcoming 110 mph train tests in Palm Beach County
The next phase of Brightline's $2.7 billion connection from South Florida to Orlando will take place in the form of testing trains at 110 mph in West Palm Beach and northern Palm Beach County. Here's everything Palm Beach County residents need to know. ...
Leave signs and insults at home: Palm Beach County School Board could clamp down on speakers
The changes come after three years where parents and community members have yelled out of turn, insulted board members and brought signs and flags to the board chambers to advocate for a cause. Palm Beach Post. Parents and community members coming to speak their minds about Palm Beach County schools...
WPBF News 25
Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
Elderly Lyft Driver From Palm Beach County Is Missing
Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens was on his way to pick up customers Monday afternoon, and his daughter says his phone was off an hour later and hasn't been turned back on.
campussafetymagazine.com
Palm Beach Teachers Who Don’t Lock Doors Could Be Fired
West Palm Beach, Florida – The Palm Beach County School Board has officially approved some upgraded security measures on campus. One of the most significant improvements is the adoption of a panic button, which can be used for a wide variety of situations, including medical emergencies, security issues, lockdowns, and minor disturbances, reports WPBF. Every school employee in the district has been issued a panic button.
'Nothing is lining up': Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver, 74, missing since Monday
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has gone missing since Monday, and city police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Gary Levin's family reported him missing after he was last seen on Monday afternoon, the city of Palm Beach Gardens posted on its...
WPBF News 25
'Very rewarding': City officials in Boynton Beach promote new home repair and assistance program
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Relief is here for some Boynton Beach residents who are in need of funding for home repairs or help with purchasing a home. Community Improvement Division Manager R.J Ramirez said homeowners who are income eligible may now apply to receive up to $25,000 for home repairs.
Food & Dining: From ribs to rotis, Black-owned restaurant favorites to savor
In a county as diverse as Palm Beach, February reminds us to not only celebrate Black History Month but explore the many cultures of the African diaspora. For local diners, it promises to be a flavorful month. Southern soul food and barbecue favorites. Trinidadian doubles. Ethiopian doro wot. Puerto Rican mofongo. Where to...
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
WPBF News 25
Car of missing 74-year-old Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says
N.C. — Lindsay DiBetta confirmed that officials in North Carolina have a man in custody who was behind the wheel of her father’s 2022 red Kia Stinger. Her father, 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Lyft driver who has been missing since Monday, after picking up rides in his car. WPBF's ABC affiliate, WLOS, has identified the man as Matthew Scott Flores, wanted for murder in Hardee County.
WPBF News 25
Small business owners in Boynton Beach still struggling from the pandemic, listen up
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — City officials in Boynton Beach are reaching out to business owners who are still recovering from the pandemic. They said those who qualify could be eligible to receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000. COVID feedback: Boynton Beach looking for community feedback on how to...
WPBF News 25
'I love you, dad': Family of missing Lyft driver says last ride drop-off set for Okeechobee County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Loved ones of74-year-old Gary Levin, who has been missing since driving for Lyft on Monday, said there are new details about his rides that can hopefully lead them to their father. "We in the family would strongly urge anybody that saw anything in the...
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
Palm Beach County animal shelter offering $14 adoptions during February
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption program for the month of February.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach Police Chief Adderley addresses residents' concerns of possible Tyre Nichols repeat at emotional town hall
Chief Frank Adderly began telling attendees the department condemns the actions of the Memphis officers in the death of Tyre Nichols. Then, one community member asked the question many came to ask, saying, "How can we prevent what happened in Memphis from happening here in West Palm Beach?" Follow us...
WPBF News 25
9 million visitors in 2022 highlight the Palm Beaches State of the Tourism Industry meeting
SOUTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — The tourism industry in Palm Beaches saw a significant increase in visitors last year, with more than 9 million tourists visiting the area. The number of visitors in 2022 was 31% higher than in 2021, and the industry had a total economic impact of $9.7 billion.
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says
A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on administrative leave and could face disciplinary action after using "highly offensive" language around students, the school's principal said.
Ferrari falls down elevator shaft at West Palm Beach dealership
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.– A Ferrari hung in an elevator shaft after a car elevator malfunctioned in Palm Beach County. According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, this happened at a high-end car dealership. Crews had to fix a fuel leak before they were able to remove the...
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach community questions police chief: 'How do we know we're safe?'
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people crowded into a Delray Beach church Thursday night for a candid question and answer session with the city’s police chief. The event was planned as a direct response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police. Locals were...
Comments / 5