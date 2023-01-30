The American Club in Kohler will be hosting a “Celebration of Chocolate” from Friday to Sunday, February 10-12. The weekend will feature multiple tastings of decadent dining and desserts with multiple local Kohler chefs preparing the menu. On Friday the American Club opens the festivities with the “Sweets and Skates Social” at Winter Wonderland from 7:30–9pm. The Social will feature treats from Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates and cheese from BelGioioso, along with ice-skating, in an experience exclusive to Chocolate Indulgence Package holders. The Chocolate Indulgence Package includes:

KOHLER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO