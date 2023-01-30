ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Soil health details matter – Dr. Lee Briese to use a yo-yo to teach at annual meeting

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Soil health remains a top-of-mind concern for many crop and dairy farmers in the Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers (SRPF) conservation group. SRPF invites the public to learn more about efforts to improve soil health and water quality from educational and entertaining speakers during its annual meeting from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Feb. 16.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Edgewater Generating Station to Become Edgewater Battery Project

The days are numbered for the iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station, but a new role in the energy picture will be established at the property. On Wednesday, Alliant Energy announced plans to build the Edgewater Battery Project that will store enough energy to power over 100,000 homes.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Second Recent Case of CWD in Wild Deer Detected in Sheboygan County Doe

Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer, has been detected a second time in Sheboygan County in recent years, triggering a baiting and feeding ban. A previous, three-year-baiting and feeding ban from a CWD incident in 2019 expired in December. The newly-detected...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Above & Beyond Nearly Half Way Towards Reopening Goal

Community fundraisers are bringing Sheboygan’s Above and Beyond Children’s Museum closer to reopening after broken water pipes shuttered the popular venue on Christmas weekend. Above and Beyond Executive Director Jackie Erdman said that the event this past weekend at 3 Sheeps Taproom raised more than $11,000 thanks to...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Phoenix Fugitive Arrested in Manitowoc

A 48-year-old Phoenix, Arizona woman is cooling her heels in the Manitowoc County Jail. Valettamarie Campbell had been on the run under an active probation warrant and was being pursued by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Investigators became involved on January 31st when they got information from...
PHOENIX, AZ
Kohler’s The American Club to Host a “Celebration of Chocolate” on the Weekend before Valentines Day

The American Club in Kohler will be hosting a “Celebration of Chocolate” from Friday to Sunday, February 10-12. The weekend will feature multiple tastings of decadent dining and desserts with multiple local Kohler chefs preparing the menu. On Friday the American Club opens the festivities with the “Sweets and Skates Social” at Winter Wonderland from 7:30–9pm. The Social will feature treats from Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates and cheese from BelGioioso, along with ice-skating, in an experience exclusive to Chocolate Indulgence Package holders. The Chocolate Indulgence Package includes:
KOHLER, WI

