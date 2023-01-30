Read full article on original website
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
NASCAR Segment Featuring Rey Mysterio, Judgement Day, & New Day Set For SmackDown
Tonight on SmackDown, fans will get to see a NASCAR angle that features Rey Mysterio, Judgement Day, and the New Day. WWE posted a clip via their social media, which shows a bit of the confrontation. You can check it out below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling...
AEW News – HOOK Signs With The Big Event, AEW’s First House Show
Reigning FTW Champion HOOK has signed with The Big Event for convention appearances and autograph signings. HOOK will make his inaugural appearance for The Big Event on Saturday, March 11 at The Big Horror Event. You can check out the official announcement below:. GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! The ink is officially dry…...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day
WWE presents the NXT Vengeance Day event tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina and will air on Peacock. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller inside of a Steel Cage Match will headline the show. Here is the final card:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller...
Nick Khan Comments On When He Thinks WWE May Be Sold
WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC this morning to discuss WWE’s 2022 earnings which were released on Thursday. During the interview, he gave an update on when he thinks a sale of WWE might happen. This and to help negotiate WWE’s next TV rights deals are the reasons that Vince McMahon has claimed that he returned as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Greenville, SC had around 8,000 tickets out. Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view in Charlotte, NC has 5,170 tickets out.
Willow Nightingale Defends Bloody Women’s Tag Team Street Fight On AEW Rampage
On the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho engaged in a bloody war against the team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Although Nightingale and Soho came out as the victors, Soho ended up losing quite a bit of blood during the matchup. Appearing on...
Samoa Joe On AEW, WWE, Concussions, And More
Current AEW TNT Champion and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast. The former WWE star discussed many aspects of his career, including signing with AEW, his commentary stint in WWE, Michael Cole, and more. Highlights, courtesy of 411mania.com, follow:. On...
WWE News – Cody Rhodes, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Royal Rumble, More
Cody Rhodes was the latest guest on the newest episode of “WWE After the Bell” this week. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Cody Rhodes returns to After the Bell following his Royal Rumble Match victory and talks about his recovery, his family’s WWE legacy and his highly anticipated match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/3/23)
WWE invades Greenville, SC for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville. – SmackDown Tag Team Title Contender’s Tournament Finals: Braun Strowman & Ricochet...
Arn Anderson On The Surprising Backstage Reaction To The ‘Glock’ Promo In AEW
On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Arn and Brock Anderson discussed a variety of subjects. Among the topics of conversation was a controversial promo segment involving Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes amid Cody’s feud with Malakai Black in AEW. Having lost two matches to Black at...
Nick Khan Claims Vince McMahon Is Open To Leaving WWE After Sale
Vince McMahon’s return to WWE last month for the purpose of executing a sale of WWE and negotiating new television deals saw his daughter Stephanie McMahon resign as the co-CEO of the company. Stephanie’s departure made Nick Khan the sole CEO of WWE. While speaking to CNBC, Khan...
Details For Dark Side Of The Ring Season 4 Revealed
Dark Side of the Ring is a documentary television series produced by Vice Studios, which focuses on controversial subjects and events within the realm of professional wrestling. A recent report from Pwinsider notes that the fourth season of Dark Side of The Ring has the following names listed as subjects...
Impact Wrestling News – Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical, Matt Cardona/Joe Hendry
This week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV saw Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Bully Ray get physical with each other in the ring. Ray addressed his recent loss to Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, and James interrupted him after he did the same to her celebration this past week.
Nia Jax Opens Up About Her Royal Rumble Appearance, More
Speaking recently to Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax talked about her Royal Rumble return, the freedom of wrestling during the pandemic, and more. You can read some highlights of her comments below:. Jax was the #30 entrant in this year’s women’s Rumble match, and didn’t have much time to...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results February 3, 2023
Hello and welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live results coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Be sure to refresh your page for ongoing live coverage results. Also, join our community in the comments section below to engage with other viewers in real-time.
Will Ospreay Announced For WrestleCon 2023 In Los Angeles, CA
WrestleCon has announced New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay for their 2023 flagship event in Los Angeles, CA. Ospreay will compete at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30th at the Globe Theatre. The show will stream live on Highspots TV. You can check out the official...
Jon Moxley On Jumping Ship To AEW, How It Stands Out From Other Wrestling Promotions
When Jon Moxley signed with AEW back in 2019, he immediately became the talk of the wrestling industry. Since then, the man has earned multiple AEW World Championship victories and has established himself as perhaps the top star in the company. While appearing on The Justin Kinner Show, Moxley spoke...
Former WWE Manager Lanny ‘The Genius’ Poffo Dead Aged 68
Lanny Poffo, known to wrestling fans as The Genius, has reportedly passed away at the age of 68. The sad news was broken by WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, who shared the news of Poffo’s passing on Facebook and Twitter. Entering the wrestling business in...
