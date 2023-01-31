Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtae.com
Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
wtae.com
Two people hurt in Dravosburg crash
Two people were injured in an overnight rollover crash in Dravosburg. It happened just after midnight on Washington Avenue near the Boswell Crossing train tracks. The vehicle flipped over a jersey barrier and landed on a hillside. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
wtae.com
Man accused of impersonating first responder
PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of impersonating a first responder after pulling up behind an off-duty police officer with flashing lights in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. Watch the report from Oakland in the video above. According to court documents, the 30-year-old suspect, Patrick Barton drove behind another car...
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH
One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
explore venango
Two Men Hurt After Vehicle Slides on Snow-Covered Road, Slams into Tree
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which two individuals were injured after the vehicle slammed into a tree in Richland Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, February 1, this crash happened at 5:33 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Bear Run Road, in Richland Township, Venango County.
butlerradio.com
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
wtae.com
Westmoreland County Courthouse parking garage project delayed
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Construction on the Westmoreland County Courthouse parking garage is now expected to last at least a few more months. Watch the report from Greensburg in the video above. The emergency construction project began in March 2022 and was initially expected to be completed last October. County...
Kiski Township man accused of attacking bar patron who gave him lift home, causing wreck into creek
Kiski Township police accused a resident of causing serious injuries to a man who offered him a ride home. Michael William Hungerford Jr., 38, of the 100 block of Florida Avenue in Kiski Township was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault along with two counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On January 31st at approximately 3:17 p.m., PA State Police investigated a report of fraudulent bank activity. The 63-year-old female victim lives in Wayne Township, Lawrence County and claims that two bank transactions totaling $6,000.00 were made on her bank account with her permission. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police reference PA 2023-133176.
Mobile home catches fire in Mercer County
Firefighters were called shortly before 1 p.m.
explore venango
State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
wccsradio.com
EXPLOSION REPORTED IN BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police are notifying the public about an explosion heard last night in the borough. According to an announcement on the department’s Facebook page, police requested the State Police Bomb Squad to assist in disposing of explosive materials found in the home of a deceased person. The boom that was heard was the proper detonation of those materials.
PennLive.com
Woman strikes 3 with her car after argument outside Pa. bar: reports
A woman was taken into custody after police say she struck three people with a car in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Police and first responders were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety told WPXI.
explore venango
Oil City Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Boulder, Goes Airborne Along Henry’s Bend Road
PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman was injured on Saturday morning after her vehicle struck a boulder along Henry’s Bend Road in President Township and went airborne. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, on Henry’s Bend...
Man killed in early morning crash on Westmoreland County highway
A man was killed in a car crash on a Westmoreland County highway early Tuesday morning.
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who is considered to be in danger.
wtae.com
How to get around the Charles Anderson Bridge closure
Pittsburgh officials said Wednesday the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge would be closing immediately for repairs. That closure went into effect at 7 p.m. Feb 1, impacting vehicular traffic on the bridge for at least four months. City officials say drivers should find alternate routes home for the evening commute. The...
Investigation into home invasion in Greensburg leads to arrests of 2 men, 1 woman
What started as an investigation into a home invasion in Greensburg led to the arrest of three people.
18 people arrested during warrant sweep in McKees Rocks, Stowe Township
Eighteen people were taken into custody and two dozen bench warrants were cleared after a warrant sweep in McKees Rocks and Stowe Township.
