Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Ranchers share issues at the forefront of their industry during an R-CALF discussion at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In a lecture and town hall-style discussion on Tuesday, ranchers listened as representatives from the cattle industry spoke out about issues their community faces, as well as the importance of ranchers coming together to get state and federal attention. Why is unity important in improving the...
Big gain on investment in South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks
The GFP's proposed budget for $119.7 million for fiscal year 2024 and about $6.7 million of that would come from the state's general fund, according to the FY2024 budget. Federal money accounts for $31.6 million while other funds account for $81.3 million.
KELOLAND TV
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
The Most Filmed Location in South Dakota
South Dakota's wide open plains and unique features make it a picturesque and sometimes cinematic state. Dances With Wolves and Nomadland are a few films that showcased the Rushmore State. But what is the most-filmed location in South Dakota? Wall Drug? No. Badlands National Park? Nope. It's got to be...
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
kotatv.com
Sharing the stories of little-known but significant women in South Dakota history
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wild Bill Hickok, General Custer, and Chief Crazy Horse are all major figures when telling the history of the Black Hills area, but there are hidden stories Joyce Jefferson is bringing to light. For Black History Month, Jefferson will be sharing the story of Betty Blair, whose family was one of the first black families to homestead in South Dakota. She will be sharing the full story at the Rapid City Public Library, but you can get a snippet by watching the interview above.
Wet and Chilly Spring Forecasted for South Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac may have dampened our spirits if we're looking for a nice warm spring to end this seemingly endless cold winter. The 205-year-old publication is predicting - in their words - a "soggy, shivery spring ahead" for the upper Midwest. "According to our long-range outlook, temperatures will be...
605magazine.com
605 Spotlight // Riddle’s Jewelry
Since 1959, Riddle’s Jewelry has been dedicated to helping customers celebrate life’s important relationships and events. Founder Jesse Riddle was an entrepreneur at heart and held a love for jewelry. To fuel his passion, he worked in a local jewelry store and attended jewelry school before continuing to earn his business degree from the University of South Dakota.
sdpb.org
Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
sdpb.org
Explaining the fish kill phenomenon
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. A South Dakota fish kill made the rounds on TikTok and left many with questions. SDSU extension water resources field specialist, David Kringen, walks us through the process of when and why we see winter fish kills. He also guides us through reporting a fish kill.
kotatv.com
Noem signs bill freeing up $200 million for housing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has $200 million in housing infrastructure funding now that Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 41 into law. “We are thankful that this bill has been revised so that these dollars can now be deployed,” the governor stated in a release. “As South Dakota’s economy continues to boom, we have consistently ranked at or near the top of the country for fastest new housing development. However, even this impressive growth has not kept up with new residents moving into our state.”
kotatv.com
‘Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project’ promises a solution for PFAS-impacted residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been years since well water in the community near Ellsworth Air Force Base was deemed contaminated due to a chemical in a firefighting foam previously used by the Air Force. Now plans to build a new water pipeline are in the works and...
8 Words That Mean Something Really Different In South Dakota
If you've lived in South Dakota for a bit you know these words. If you aren't from here you might be a bit confused. South Dakota has some pretty cool stuff that people elsewhere don't get exposed to until they visit our fine state. Fun things like Chislic, Kuchen, Al's...
South Dakota state senator drops federal lawsuit regarding suspension
South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has dropped her federal lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
willmarradio.com
Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
kotatv.com
Cooler Thursday, but warmer for Friday and the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A backdoor cold front will slide in from the northeast tonight. Clouds will increase as it approaches and bring a few snow showers after midnight and through the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the teens for many with single digits farther north. Overcast skies...
sdpb.org
Three major South Dakota tax cut proposals are in play
All three House bills that cut certain taxes are now in play. Legislative leaders and the governor say they want to cut some form of taxes at the state level. They all cut somewhere around $100 million dollars, but which tax cut the legislature approves remains to be seen. The...
Comments / 0