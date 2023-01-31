ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 104.7

The Most Filmed Location in South Dakota

South Dakota's wide open plains and unique features make it a picturesque and sometimes cinematic state. Dances With Wolves and Nomadland are a few films that showcased the Rushmore State. But what is the most-filmed location in South Dakota? Wall Drug? No. Badlands National Park? Nope. It's got to be...
IOWA STATE
kotatv.com

Sharing the stories of little-known but significant women in South Dakota history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wild Bill Hickok, General Custer, and Chief Crazy Horse are all major figures when telling the history of the Black Hills area, but there are hidden stories Joyce Jefferson is bringing to light. For Black History Month, Jefferson will be sharing the story of Betty Blair, whose family was one of the first black families to homestead in South Dakota. She will be sharing the full story at the Rapid City Public Library, but you can get a snippet by watching the interview above.
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 104.7

Wet and Chilly Spring Forecasted for South Dakota

The Farmer's Almanac may have dampened our spirits if we're looking for a nice warm spring to end this seemingly endless cold winter. The 205-year-old publication is predicting - in their words - a "soggy, shivery spring ahead" for the upper Midwest. "According to our long-range outlook, temperatures will be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
605magazine.com

605 Spotlight // Riddle’s Jewelry

Since 1959, Riddle’s Jewelry has been dedicated to helping customers celebrate life’s important relationships and events. Founder Jesse Riddle was an entrepreneur at heart and held a love for jewelry. To fuel his passion, he worked in a local jewelry store and attended jewelry school before continuing to earn his business degree from the University of South Dakota.
COLORADO STATE
sdpb.org

Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Explaining the fish kill phenomenon

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. A South Dakota fish kill made the rounds on TikTok and left many with questions. SDSU extension water resources field specialist, David Kringen, walks us through the process of when and why we see winter fish kills. He also guides us through reporting a fish kill.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Noem signs bill freeing up $200 million for housing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has $200 million in housing infrastructure funding now that Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 41 into law. “We are thankful that this bill has been revised so that these dollars can now be deployed,” the governor stated in a release. “As South Dakota’s economy continues to boom, we have consistently ranked at or near the top of the country for fastest new housing development. However, even this impressive growth has not kept up with new residents moving into our state.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
willmarradio.com

Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
MINNESOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Cooler Thursday, but warmer for Friday and the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A backdoor cold front will slide in from the northeast tonight. Clouds will increase as it approaches and bring a few snow showers after midnight and through the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the teens for many with single digits farther north. Overcast skies...
WYOMING STATE
sdpb.org

Three major South Dakota tax cut proposals are in play

All three House bills that cut certain taxes are now in play. Legislative leaders and the governor say they want to cut some form of taxes at the state level. They all cut somewhere around $100 million dollars, but which tax cut the legislature approves remains to be seen. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

