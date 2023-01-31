High demand for towing companies and repair shops in icy road conditions

Subzero temperatures and icy roads have been keeping tow truck companies like Anderson Towing in Belgrade busy working around the clock with the number of calls that have come in.

“I can't even count how many calls; it's been extremely busy,” says Anthony Lopez, a supervisor at Anderson Towing.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 48 motor vehicle accidents since Saturday. Lopez spent Monday morning loading chains on his tow truck as he responded to dozens of calls of stranded cars on roads across the valley.

“People sledding off the road, crashing, jumpstarts—obviously the cold weather drains the batteries, so nonstop everything for the past three or four days,” says Lopez.

The team at Anderson Towing has been busy throughout the weekend and into Monday as road conditions have remained treacherous.

“One of my drivers has 14 calls on him right now. I know the drivers in West Yellowstone, have five calls on him in West Yellowstone. I myself have I believe five calls,” says Lopez.

Not only have the tow truck companies been working around the clock, but auto collision shops have also remained just as busy.

“Non-stop consistent on whether we're talking about, you know, little parking lot dings here and there which we really see year-round,” says Shane Winters, Manager at Ressler Collision Center.

Staff at Ressler Collision Center say with the influx of people to the area, the more crashes they have seen taking place that will eventually need repairs.

“it is busier this year. But I don't know if it's 100% because of the roads. I think a lot of it has to do just with the amount of people that are here, but the roads absolutely do not help,” says Winters.

At a time of high stress, the companies say they are always there to help no matter the situation they are in.

“It's stressful on our employees. It's stressful on, you know, it's stressful on the customers and we do everything in our power to try to make it as good of an experience as you can.

With icy roads and months of winter left, Lopez reminds people to remember their winter driving tips.

"Try to stay home; if you don't have to go in to work, don't. It makes the roads even worse. Second off, if you do, leave early," says Lopez.