Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, MissouriCJ CoombsSaline County, MO
Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, MissouriCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832CJ CoombsKeytesville, MO
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
Related
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man was found guilty of second degree murder in Saline County on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Terrelle Palmer was the subject of a manhunt over three years ago. According to court documents, Palmer shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died and three others suffered injuries on October 2, 2019. The shootings led to a citywide lock down. Palmer fled the area and was apprehended in Mississippi on October 18, 2019.
Burglary Suspect Arrested By SPD On Scene
On Friday at 1:42 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a burglary in progress at 1919 South Harrison. The victim reported that a subject was forcing entry into the front door of the residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect exiting the front door of the house. The suspect...
kjluradio.com
Saline County murder trial now in the hands of the jury
Closing arguments are presented in a Saline County man’s murder trial. Terrelle Palmer, of Marshall, is facing eleven charges, including first-degree murder and child endangerment. The murder happened in the fall of 2019. When police arrived at the scene on South Olson Avenue, they found three gunshot victims. One...
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
kjluradio.com
Marshall man found guilty of 2019 murder but to a reduced charge
A Saline County man is found guilty of nine of the eleven charges against him during his murder trial. A Saline County jury found Terrelle Palmer, of Marshall, not guilty Thursday of first-degree murder. He was instead found guilty of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty of two counts...
Welfare Check On Homeless Man Leads to Arrest
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Lamine to check on an individual under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the man, it was learned that 56-year-old Jacob R. Marsh, homeless, was wanted on an active parole violation warrant out of Greene County on original charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
Grain Valley High School scare ends with person in custody
Grain Valley School District lifts safety precautions after locking down it's high school when a student reported a suspicious person on campus.
KRMS Radio
Morgan Sheriff’s Office On The Hunt For 4 Parole Violators
The Morgan County Sheriff’s office is looking for your help in finding four individuals wanted for parole violations. Officials say Nathaniel Lofland, Christian White and Amanda Rhoads were all wanted for a simple violation….however Jimmey Resendez is also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. Any...
High-speed Chase Ends in Pettis County
Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting...
kttn.com
Two from Missouri sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine
A Missouri man and a Callaway County, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Joseph Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Wayne Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Hensley was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.
kjluradio.com
Almost 30-year-old Columbia cold case murder investigation re-opened
The Columbia Police Department reopens a cold case murder investigation. 43-year-old Virginia Davis, of Columbia, was found deceased in her home on Patsy Lane on June 6 of 1994. Her death was determined to be a homicide, but a suspect has never been identified. If you have information about Davis’...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Three mobile homes destroyed in suspected arson fire at Boone County mobile home park
UPDATE: A Boone County man has been arrested in connection with this incident. The Boone County Sheriff's office says Marshall Crews, Jr., 58, of Columbia, was arrested for first-degree arson. Deputies say it is believed he started the fire. Crews was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for non-support out of Audrain County.
kchi.com
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Moberly man seriously injured in crash south of his hometown
An elderly Moberly man is seriously injured in a Randolph County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says BJ Hoffman, 70, was driving on Highway 63, at Business 63, just south of Moberly, last night, when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of another vehicle. Hoffman was...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SENTENCED TO MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
A Sedalia man was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections on multiple drug charges on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police Department release, members of Special Response Team, Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant on November 17, 2022. Several adult subjects were detained without incident. Daniel Howard was one of the subjects at the residence.
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
abc17news.com
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17...
kttn.com
Missouri man, arrested 3 months after being released from prison, sentenced to 15 years in Prison for meth trafficking
A Missouri man who had been released from federal prison in a prior drug-trafficking case less than three months before his arrest was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Jason Rowland, 43, of Grain Valley, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to...
Sedalia Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
Detectives with the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit performed a warrant check in the 2000 block of East 15th Street last Thursday morning. Detectives made contact with the subject inside the residence, and confirmed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. Timothy James Coterel, 41, of Sedalia, was arrested...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Comments / 0