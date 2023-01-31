Read full article on original website
Related
First Annual Lucky Leprechaun 5K in Historic Bordentown, NJ in March
On your mark, get set, go. The first annual Lucky Leprechaun 5k Run and one mile walk through historic Bordentown City will be during St. Patrick's Day weekend, according to the race website. The run/walk will be taking place on Saturday, March 18th from 8am - 12pm. The race will...
Calling All Plastics! ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Auditions To Be Held in Middletown NJ Spring 2023!
Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally exhilarated by 'Mean Girls.' Hands up? Good! If you have some acting skills, then you should head to Middletown this spring!. A 'Mean Girls' movie musical is set to be filmed in Middletown NJ, and the filmmakers are looking for local talents to be in the movie according to NJ.com! This is so fetch!
Is This All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant in NJ The Best Bang For Your Buck?
I think I may have stumbled across the best bang for your buck in New Jersey on onlyinyourstate.com. I love all things Asian food and this restaurant in New Brunswick, NJ is for sure worth the trip if you’re bringing a big appetite and little cash. Of course, there...
New Jersey actors wanted for ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical filming
Attention anyone who’s trying to “fetch” happen, it’s going to happen right here in New Jersey!. Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for extras to be in the upcoming film adaptation of “Mean Girls: The Musical,” based on the 2004 teen comedy written by Tina Fey.
This Music Festival Styled 5K Is Coming Back To Philadelphia
Two things that I love and am super passionate about are working out and music, and this Philly ‘music festival’ is really the best of both worlds. Philadelphia always has some of the coolest events happening and this one is one of my favorites. When I heard about this, I felt like I just needed to sign up, and I’m planning on running this year.
Look inside gorgeous Montclair, NJ home designed by famous architect
MONTCLAIR — A mid-century style home by a famous architect — who created several New York landmarks and a notable New Jersey venue — has been listed for sale at just under $1 million. “This notable 1959 home, designed by architect Edward Durell Stone seamlessly blends with...
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location
Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
Manville, NJ filmmaker returns home for advanced screening of new movie
MANVILLE — Attention movie buffs!. A special advance screening of The Outwaters at the filmmaker’s hometown theater in Manville on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The found footage horror movie was hailed as “one of the scariest movies of the year” on the festival circuit and has drawn comparisons to The Blair Witch Project and Skinamarink.
5 NJ bakeries to get Eagles treats for your Super Bowl party
It’s been five years since the Philadelphia Eagles have touched a Super Bowl field and let's be real, it’s the only excitement we have in the tri-state area when it comes to football. Unless you’re a Giants fan, then I apologize. I’m a Jets fan so I...
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ has sold — look inside
I told you back in October that the house used for the classic “Amityville Horror” film in Toms River was for sale, but it is off the market now as it was sold on 1/24/23. It sold for $1.46 million, about $200,000 less than it was listed for.
Melissa Gorga moves into her spectacular new Franklin Lakes, NJ home
I want so badly not to care about where Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives of New Jersey lives. But at the same time, I can’t help it. For so many reasons, those ladies are so darn insane that you just can’t turn away. But in Gorga’s case, she actually is probably the classiest and the most “normal“ of the bunch.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
Crumbl Cookies is set to open its first Ocean County store
BRICK — The cookies in the iconic pink packaging are coming to a brand new Garden State location. Crumbl Cookies will open a new bakery in Brick Township on Feb. 9, the cookie shop’s first location in Ocean County. A grand opening celebration will take place on Feb....
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
Hollywood has a big reward for New Jersey’s Ice-T
Newark-born and Summit, New Jersey-raised Ice-T will receive the impressive Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17. Ice-T you may know is a rapper, music producer, record label owner and movie and TV actor. Ice-T, whose birth name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was born in Newark on Feb. 16, 1958....
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
“Hurts So Good!” You Can Now Buy This Jalen Hurts-“Flavored” Coffee Blend
Alexa, play John Mellencamp - "Hurts so good." How would you like to wake up sipping on a hot, robust cup of... Jalen Hurts?. Yeah, Philadelphia Eagles' star quarterback Jalen Hurts is a limited-edition coffee flavor now! And he sounds delicious. ReAnimator Coffee Roaster, a specialty coffee roaster in Philadelphia...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0