Mercer County, NJ

94.5 PST

Calling All Plastics! ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Auditions To Be Held in Middletown NJ Spring 2023!

Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally exhilarated by 'Mean Girls.' Hands up? Good! If you have some acting skills, then you should head to Middletown this spring!. A 'Mean Girls' movie musical is set to be filmed in Middletown NJ, and the filmmakers are looking for local talents to be in the movie according to NJ.com! This is so fetch!
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

This Music Festival Styled 5K Is Coming Back To Philadelphia

Two things that I love and am super passionate about are working out and music, and this Philly ‘music festival’ is really the best of both worlds. Philadelphia always has some of the coolest events happening and this one is one of my favorites. When I heard about this, I felt like I just needed to sign up, and I’m planning on running this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list

How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location

Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
CLIFTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Manville, NJ filmmaker returns home for advanced screening of new movie

MANVILLE — Attention movie buffs!. A special advance screening of The Outwaters at the filmmaker’s hometown theater in Manville on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The found footage horror movie was hailed as “one of the scariest movies of the year” on the festival circuit and has drawn comparisons to The Blair Witch Project and Skinamarink.
MANVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films

New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America

We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Hollywood has a big reward for New Jersey’s Ice-T

Newark-born and Summit, New Jersey-raised Ice-T will receive the impressive Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17. Ice-T you may know is a rapper, music producer, record label owner and movie and TV actor. Ice-T, whose birth name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was born in Newark on Feb. 16, 1958....
SUMMIT, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

