Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
KMBC.com
Over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, a county honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Arrowhead Stadium is where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls home, but in a state over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, there's a street that will make any Chiefs fan feel at home. South Jordan, Utah recently approved a street named after Mahomes.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Budweiser Unveils 2023 Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Return of Iconic Tagline
Fans of the NFL and beer are getting a sneak peek at Budweiser’s Super Bowl LVII advertisement. The commercial has... The post Budweiser Unveils 2023 Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Return of Iconic Tagline appeared first on Outsider.
Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
Wife of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among the Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday.
Travis Kelce’s mom shares insights on the Chiefs tight end’s character and nature
In a radio interview, Donna Kelce told stories about her son, the Chiefs tight end, as a kid growing up.
Super Bowl 2023: These 9 Eagles will be must-see TV during wacky Opening Night
The Eagles have begun game-planning for their Super Bowl LVII matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to win their second championship in the last five seasons. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff have decided on the right mix of rest...
WRAL
Chiefs fan turns yard into stadium
One man will spend every Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium from here on out without ever traveling to Kansas City. He brought the Chiefs Kingdom right to his front door. One man will spend every Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium from here on out without ever...
When, where would Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade take place? Here’s a look at the planning
Plans are underway for a potential Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Kansas City has experience in staging such an event, having thrown mega-parties for champion Chiefs and Royals teams in recent years.
How Many Seasons Did Andy Reid Coach the Philadelphia Eagles?
Outside of winning a championship, Andy Reid is the most successful head coach in Philadelphia Eagles history. Following his playing career at BYU, the Los Angeles native was an assistant at the college level for a decade as an offensive line coach before making the jump to the NFL with the Green Bay Packers in 1992. Reid worked as an assistant offensive line and tight ends coach during his first five years in Green Bay and then spent two years as the quarterbacks coach, working with Brett Favre. He was also the assistant head coach those final two seasons behind Mike Holmgren.
Comments / 0