Iowa State

iheart.com

Wind Chill Advisory In Effect For Large Part Of Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service says a wind chill advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday thru 9 a.m. Friday for nearly all of northern Iowa. Overnight and morning lows will range from from a few degrees below zero to double digit negative readings. Wind chills could fall to -20 to -30 from Interstate 80 northward.
IOWA STATE
superhits106.com

Brutally Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow

Forecasters have issued a wind-chill advisory for the entire area, wind chill readings as low as 28 below zero. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is effective from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. The advisory area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service says that these conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late

Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked withTyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Seventeen Iowa Nursing Homes Closed in 2022

(Radio Iowa) Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association C-E-O Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. “These facilities are closing as a result of financial strain, primarily related to the cost of staffing facilities,” Willett says. “Year-on-year wage inflation of more than 15% has bitten into the sector. Medicaid rates have not moved in those two years and facilities in these smaller communities have found it impossible to continue to operate.” The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
IOWA STATE

