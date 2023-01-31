Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Wind Chill Advisory In Effect For Large Part Of Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service says a wind chill advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday thru 9 a.m. Friday for nearly all of northern Iowa. Overnight and morning lows will range from from a few degrees below zero to double digit negative readings. Wind chills could fall to -20 to -30 from Interstate 80 northward.
KCCI.com
More winter or early spring? Polk County Paula makes her prediction
DES MOINES, Iowa — There seems to be a consensus among the groundhogs in 2023 - winter is not done with us yet. Polk County Paula saw her shadow Thursday morning. That means six more weeks of winter for Iowans. Punxsutawney Phil also saw his shadow. Before the reveal...
superhits106.com
Brutally Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow
Forecasters have issued a wind-chill advisory for the entire area, wind chill readings as low as 28 below zero. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is effective from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. The advisory area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service says that these conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Watch and Warning, Do Iowans Know The Difference?
During the winter months here in Iowa, the weather is something we're constantly paying attention to. It can go from a comfortable 25 degrees, with the sunshine out, to wind gusts and blizzard-like conditions in the span of a few hours. When snow and wind are on the way in...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Central Illinois starting at six Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from six Sunday night until nine Monday morning for portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of central, east-central, and southeast Missouri. A light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain and/or drizzle is expected. Total snow...
KCCI.com
Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
Finally, There’s Proof That Iowa Is Filled Full of Bad Drivers!
Bad drivers, every state has them, and some states have their unfair share. If you've ever driven on 41st Street in Sioux Falls, you would swear South Dakota would be one of those states. Think about it, how many times have you personally been motoring down South Dakota's busiest city...
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
If You’re Stuck At A Broken Red Light, Can You Run It In Iowa?
Have you ever been driving, stopped at a red light, and felt that the light was broken? Maybe you just felt the light was red for a lot longer than it should've been. I swear everyone has heard something along the lines of "if you're at a red light for more than 5 minutes you can just run it."
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked withTyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
northwestmoinfo.com
Seventeen Iowa Nursing Homes Closed in 2022
(Radio Iowa) Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association C-E-O Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. “These facilities are closing as a result of financial strain, primarily related to the cost of staffing facilities,” Willett says. “Year-on-year wage inflation of more than 15% has bitten into the sector. Medicaid rates have not moved in those two years and facilities in these smaller communities have found it impossible to continue to operate.” The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
Country star bringing tour to Iowa this summer
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food Bank of Siouxland responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
