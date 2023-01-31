Read full article on original website
City of Marianna Public Hearing February 7, 2023
PROPOSED RESOLUTION 2023-013 You are hereby notified that the City Commission of the City of Marianna will consider adoption of the following Resolution at 6 P.M. local time in its meeting to be held on the 7th day of February 2023, said meeting to be held in the Commission Meeting Room at Marianna City Hall, 2897 Jefferson Street, Marianna, Florida. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed resolution, the Resolution being described as follows:
PREVIEW: Lynn Haven municipal elections
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen and his staff are preparing for a special election they hadn’t counted on before Tuesday. “Lynn Haven has an additional issue that’s come up due to the resignation of one of the seat members,” Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said. On […]
Bay County Commissioner files for bankruptcy
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (The Port St. Joe Star) — The former contractor for Wewahitchka’s new fire station has filed for bankruptcy amidst complex litigation and already lengthy delays surrounding the project. Winterfell Construction Inc. and its owners, Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm and his wife, Jamie Hamm, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the North […]
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
Lynn Haven Commission appoints new commissioner
UPDATE: LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — In a 4-0 vote Lynn Haven commissioners named a new commissioner Friday morning. “I do believe that Mrs. Vandergrift was the most qualified for the position,” Lynn Haven Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said. But Judy Vandergrift was not the first person commissioners made a motion to appoint. Commissioner Jamie Warrick […]
Mexico Beach’s housing opportunities will soon expand
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is paving the way to more accessible housing in Mexico Beach. “It’s under construction now,” Mike Kerrigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for The St. Joe Company, said. “[It’s] nearing completion of 216 units. [They’re] one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.”
New CEO at Eastern Shipbuilding as former retires
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new head is taking the reigns over at Eastern Shipbuilding Group. Joey D’Isernia was appointed CEO and Chairman of the Board on Thursday, bringing Brian D’Isernia’s 46 years in the role to a close. Joey spent his entire career working in...
Panama City commissioner withdraws from race
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City commissioner has decided he will not seek reelection. Ken Brown has withdrawn from the Ward 2 Commission race. Brown was first elected to the office 12 years ago. Although he had initially filed to run for another term, he has now withdrawn. In a letter posted on […]
Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder announces resignation
ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with new information. Tinder spoke with News 13 about her plans Tuesday afternoon. We will have more from her tonight. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday. She told News 13 Tuesday afternoon that she plans to run for mayor […]
After surprise retirement Superintendent Bill Husfelt talks to News 13
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After his surprise announcement that he plans to retire early Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt sat down with News 13 for an exclusive interview. We asked him about his decision, some of the controversies he’s encountered during his career and more. The entire interview is here.
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
Local farmer purchasing hundreds of hens in face of sky-high egg prices
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The price of eggs at the supermarket is giving many folks sticker shock. In some places, the cost of a dozen eggs has more than tripled what it was a year ago. One Jackson County farmer is increasing his egg production to help out his community. Sonny Fortunato has been […]
Mexico Beach Master Plan
United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work. Election Day is around the corner - and there are big races on the ballot in Lynn Haven. Some well-known political players are vying for new positions in the city.
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
Elevate Bay Mentorship
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest. Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest. More fog and high humidity continues until a cold front brings out best chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. New Frank Brown Festival Lights. Updated: 5 hours ago. One...
Crime in Panama City Beach
The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
JAIL Report for February 2, 2023
James Conway, 38, Marianna, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. James Baker, 56, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended with knowledge: Marianna Police Department. Demetrius Batson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Resisting arrest with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Owens, 63, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence of alcohol, flee/elude...
Mexico Beach officials give update on treasured landmarks
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Mexico Beach isn’t slowing down its rebuild efforts after Hurricane Michael nearly wiped the scenic town off the map. “We got some great news,” said City Administrator Doug Baber. “The El Governor is planning on opening up for business partially in May.”
Okaloosa County Emergency Operations experiencing 911 issues
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Emergency Operations is experiencing 911 issues Friday morning. The sheriff's office said around 7:30 a.m. that it is not receiving incoming calls that are dialing 911 within Okaloosa boundaries. You are asked to utilize the sheriff's office's nine-digit number to call for 911 services:...
