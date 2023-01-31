Read full article on original website
Mexico Beach’s housing opportunities will soon expand
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is paving the way to more accessible housing in Mexico Beach. “It’s under construction now,” Mike Kerrigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for The St. Joe Company, said. “[It’s] nearing completion of 216 units. [They’re] one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.”
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
Dangerous Beaches List
Rain moves through tonight into Friday morning with sunshine returning by Friday afternoon. Walton County's only hospital - is now celebrating 20 years in operation. The trial wrapped up against a transient man accused of killing another man more than two years ago. Prosecutors say he then buried the body in Panama City Beach.
Mexico Beach Master Plan
United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work. Election Day is around the corner - and there are big races on the ballot in Lynn Haven. Some well-known political players are vying for new positions in the city.
Local farmer purchasing hundreds of hens in face of sky-high egg prices
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The price of eggs at the supermarket is giving many folks sticker shock. In some places, the cost of a dozen eggs has more than tripled what it was a year ago. One Jackson County farmer is increasing his egg production to help out his community. Sonny Fortunato has been […]
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
Crime in Panama City Beach
The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
New CEO at Eastern Shipbuilding as former retires
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new head is taking the reigns over at Eastern Shipbuilding Group. Joey D’Isernia was appointed CEO and Chairman of the Board on Thursday, bringing Brian D’Isernia’s 46 years in the role to a close. Joey spent his entire career working in...
47K-pound vehicle to help prevent wildfires in Panhandle
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipola Forestry Center received a mulching machine about two weeks ago. The 47,000-pound machine was funded by the state and should help prevent wildfires in the region. “The Raptor 500 is designed specifically to target the Hurricane Michael impacted areas where we can come...
Panama City officials expand Black History Month celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As people across the country prepare to celebrate the achievements of African Americans who have made a difference, Panama City officials are putting their own plans in place. Quality of Life Panama City is expanding its Black History Month celebration in an effort to highlight...
New book highlights black history in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turning pages and turning back the clock to learn more about Panama City’s rich black history. “I think the greatest story with that is the relationship between George West and Hawk Massalina,’ said Willie Spears, the author. “Many of our young people don’t know the local history.”
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
Updates on El Governor Toucans
Governor DeSantis proposed a record investment -- aimed to alleviate traffic across the Sunshine State. A whopping 7 billion dollars would be going towards 20 priority projects...one of them right here in Panama City Beach. Walton County Burglaries. Updated: 5 hours ago. Walton County deputies want your help catching the...
Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
Panama City commissioner withdraws from race
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City commissioner has decided he will not seek reelection. Ken Brown has withdrawn from the Ward 2 Commission race. Brown was first elected to the office 12 years ago. Although he had initially filed to run for another term, he has now withdrawn. In a letter posted on […]
Oscar Patterson Academy reopens with higher enrollment than expected
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy reopened at the start of this school year. Thursday night, the Patterson Oversight Committee met to discuss the number of students currently enrolled in the school and where to go from here. Right now there are 248 students who attend Oscar Patterson....
Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder announces resignation
ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with new information. Tinder spoke with News 13 about her plans Tuesday afternoon. We will have more from her tonight. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday. She told News 13 Tuesday afternoon that she plans to run for mayor […]
