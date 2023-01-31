Last month, Montgomery County’s Planning Board approved (with conditions) the site plan that contains an amendment to allow for redeveloping the Burtonsville Shopping Center by demolishing 7,600 square feet of existing retail uses and relocating that retail square footage into two new pad sites with drive-thrus including improvements to open space, landscaping, lighting, and pedestrian circulation (site plan available below). According to a report by Maryland Newsletters, EDENS has officially received the permit to complete $2 million in renovation and facade work at the shopping center. In June it was announced that a lease has been signed by the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market in what is seen as the first critical step to kick start the revitalization of a once thriving retail area. It will also be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. “We are excited to partner with Sprouts on bringing a unique grocery experience to Burtonsville,” said David Germakian, Managing Director, EDENS. Additional information below, courtesy of Montgomery Planning:

