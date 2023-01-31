Read full article on original website
Popular Maryland Restaurant ‘Jimmy’s Famous Seafood’ Now Has Products Available in 197 Weis Market Locations
Since 1974, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood has served the Baltimore community with iconic culinary creations. Founded by the late Dimitrios “Jimmy” Minadakis, the restaurant quickly became synonymous with crab cakes and Maryland seafood in general. Today, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood carries on his vision through his sons, who have grown the business into a nationally known brand, shipping their food across the country. The restaurant’s soups, dips, and crab pretzels are now available through 197 Weis Markets locations. Weis currently has two Montgomery County locations (Damascus and Gaithersburg) with a third on the way in Clarksburg.
Two openings at Cabin John, construction near Life Time, designer shoe store closes
Two new businesses opened their doors this week at Cabin John Village. Ever/Body, a cosmetic dermatology spa near California Tortilla, specializes in facials, peels, Botox, body-sculpting and the like. And Rewild, a D.C.-based houseplant boutique, is the first business to open in the shopping center’s new cut-through corridor. Co-owner Joseph Ressler, a 2005 Wootton High School grad, says his stores are known for their giftable plants, expert advice and “interior plant design” services. He also plans to offer crafty workshops like flower arranging, making flower crowns and building desert terrariums.
Montgomery Mall Update (Openings, Closings, Coming Soon, and Celebrity Appearances)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened, closed, are being renovated, or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Australian based jewelry chain Lovisa opened on January 12. According to its website, “We are the fashionable on-trend jewelry specialist. See our latest styles & curated range for every occasion. From earrings, necklaces, rings & more.” The store is located on the lower level of the mall, next to Journey’s. Additional jewelry stores in Montgomery Mall include Elite Jewelers, Francesca’s, Gold Palace, Icing, Jewelry Corner, Kay Jewelers, Lilenquist, & Beckstead, and Pandora.
Laperaux French Bistro to Open in Germantown in Coming Days
Back in April we let you know of the impending arrival of Laperaux, the Journeymanchef’s Bistro, the new restaurant coming to 18056 Mateny Rd in Germantown- the former home of Gumbo Ya Ya, Dickie’s BBQ Pit, and Cafe Mileto (located in the Cloppers Mill shopping center, in the same strip as Shoppers). The French bistro has recently completed “front of house” training and plans to open in the coming days (possibly by the end of this weekend).
Grill Your Own Skewers at Rockville’s New Chinese Barbecue and Karaoke Joint
A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. The DC area has plenty of Korean barbecue restaurants with tabletop grills. But a new Chinese barbecue spot in Rockville, Hulu Skewer House, is the first of its kind in the region with custom grills designed to rotate and cook meat on a stick right in front of you. The place also features a menu of hand-pulled noodles and other Chinese specialties, two bars, and six private karaoke rooms.
Opening Information for MoCo’s Newest Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s has announced it will be opening its upcoming restaurant at the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill on Wednesday, February 15, at 2:15pm. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Additional details on the grand opening festivities will be announced soon.
Electrical Hazard Blocks Some Lane on Rt 108 in Ashton
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at approximately 6:30pm for an electrical hazard on the 100blk of Olney-Sandy Spring Rd (Route 108), between New Hampshire Ave and Sherwood high school in Ashton. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, PE704 responded “for electrical hazard, wires down, some lanes blocked.” As of now there is no word on how the pole was damaged.
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Officially Opens to the Public on Monday, January 30th
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. It officially opens to the public today, Monday, January 30th. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
Montgomery Village Center Sells For Just Over $40 Million
The Montgomery Village Center, located at 19142 Montgomery Village Avenue, has been sold for $40.25 million according to a report by Maryland Newsletters. Per the report, “Atlantic remained in the deal as the 131,000 square foot center traded from a partnership that included Walton Street Capital and Atlantic, to a new one, headed by Petroleum Marketing Group and, again, Atlantic. The new owners paid $40,250,000.” The shopping center was built in 1969 and is currently undergoing a $20 million renovation. It’s anchored by Aldi and Big Lots, and is home to Ledo Pizza, a recently opened Starbucks, Dollar tree, Advanced Auto parts, and more. Below you’ll find a list of all businesses that are scheduled to open in the shopping center soon:
$2 Million in Renovations Coming to Burtonsville Crossing; Including Two New Pad Sites with Drive-Thrus
Last month, Montgomery County’s Planning Board approved (with conditions) the site plan that contains an amendment to allow for redeveloping the Burtonsville Shopping Center by demolishing 7,600 square feet of existing retail uses and relocating that retail square footage into two new pad sites with drive-thrus including improvements to open space, landscaping, lighting, and pedestrian circulation (site plan available below). According to a report by Maryland Newsletters, EDENS has officially received the permit to complete $2 million in renovation and facade work at the shopping center. In June it was announced that a lease has been signed by the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market in what is seen as the first critical step to kick start the revitalization of a once thriving retail area. It will also be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. “We are excited to partner with Sprouts on bringing a unique grocery experience to Burtonsville,” said David Germakian, Managing Director, EDENS. Additional information below, courtesy of Montgomery Planning:
Virtual Public Hearing on the Proposed Abandonment of a Public Right of Way off Old Georgetown Road in Rockville to be Held on Wednesday, Feb. 15
Per MCDOT: On Wednesday, Feb.15 at 1 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed abandonment of a public alley covering a parcel of approximately 166 square feet, located at the northwest corner of 11565 Old Georgetown Road in Rockville. The public will have an opportunity to present oral or written testimony.
City of Rockville Searching For International Night Performers
International Night will return Friday, March 17 after a two-year pandemic hiatus for a free evening of multicultural fun and entertainment — and we’re searching for performers for the evening. Performers interested in showcasing their skills, and celebrating and showing their cultural talent, are invited to take part in this year’s event at the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre.
MCFRS Respond to Fire at Sardi’s in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire at the Sardi’s Pollo A La Brasa restaurant at 430 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg on Thursday around 6pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, there was a fire in the restaurant’s ductwork and the sprinkler system was activated. The fire has been contained and there are no reported injuries. The building inspector, code enforcement, and health inspector have been notified. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Second Person Has Died After House Fire in Aspen Hill Monday Night
A second person has died following a house fire in Aspen Hill on Monday night. A man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s were found unconscious and transported to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was in critical condition and later died from her injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted on Wednesday. The family of the victims are raising funds for the funerals The fundraiser can be found here.
Gaithersburg Seeks “Fixers” for Annual Fix-It Fair
The Environmental Affairs Committee is planning a second Fix-It Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casey Community Center. Residents are invited to make an appointment to bring in personal items in need of repair, such as toasters, bicycles or jewelry. The repair will be performed for free. The “right to repair” and ability to fix material is crucial to transitioning away from a disposal society. Fixers are key to saving useful materials from landfills. The City is seeking volunteer “fixers” with experience in:
Online Workshops and One-on-One Sessions to Assist Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs Will Be Available Free in February from Montgomery County Public Libraries
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers throughout February. All workshops are free. The schedule of workshops:. Thursday, Feb. 2. 1-3 p.m. Interviewing for Success. Virtual*Learn how to differentiate yourself from other candidates, be Zoom ready, package...
After-Crash Audits Add to City of Rockville’s Approach to Vision Zero
The city of Rockville’s Vision Zero Task Force is using a new audit process to examine roadways and identify needed improvements following several serious and fatal crashes on Rockville roads last fall. The visual inspection audit includes assessing pavement markings, signs, sidewalks, roadway quality and traffic signals on roadways where crashes occur.
Montgomery Parks Announces Special Events and Programs in Honor of Black History Month
Montgomery Parks is offering a diverse selection of educational and entertaining programs to celebrate Black History Month. “Montgomery Parks not only has an exciting lineup of events for Black History Month, we also have year-round offerings focused on African American history and culture,” said Shirl Spicer, cultural resources museums manager at Montgomery Parks. “We invite visitors to take advantage of these resources throughout the year, not just in February.”
Rockville Mayor and Council Hear Swim and Fitness Center Renovation Plans
Plans to renovate and upgrade the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center’s popular but aging outdoor recreation pool were brought to the Mayor and Council in late January. Renovation to the more than 30-year-old pool will include innovations to enhance visitors’ enjoyment and swim experience. The recreation pool has...
