Freehold Township, NJ

TAPinto.net

Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

35-year-old man dies after being struck by car on N.J. highway

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car Monday evening on Route 9 in Freehold was identified Tuesday as a 35-year-old Freehold Township man. The man, whose name was not released, was hit around 6:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the busy highway between County Route 522 and State Route 33, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Body of Dead Man Found on Side of Street Road West of Easton Road

WARRINGTON, PA—Warrington police suspect that a body found on an embankment on Street Road on Wednesday afternoon was possibly struck by a car the previous night. The deceased, a Black man from Philadelphia, was found about 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. Warrington Ambulance arrived on the scene with the police and pronounced the man dead. The police aren’t releasing the man’s identity until the family can be contacted. Officials were on the scene investigating into the evening hours. They anticipated that they would keep the westbound section of Street Road closed until about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Multiple People Hurt In Bensalem Crash

Several people were sent to area hospitals after two a vehicle crash in Bensalem, at the intersection of Bristol Pike and Maple. This happened just before 12:30 PM, police said. Originally, it came out as people trapped but everyone was able to either self extricate or get out with the...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Fatal Pedestrian Accident Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating a Monday evening Freehold Township accident in which a pedestrian was killed, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Tuesday. Shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Freehold Township police responded to the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 9 between County Route 522 and state...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Man Dies After Being Struck by a Car in Ewing

EWING, NJ -- A Hamilton Township man has died after being struck by a motor vehicle at an Ewing intersection during the Wednesday evening commuting hours according to the Ewing Township Police Department (ETPD.) At approximately 5:48 p.m, Ewing police officers responded to a call that a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Pennington Road and Somerset Street. The victim, Michael Roche, 60, of Hamilton, whose identity was confirmed to TAPinto by ETPD, was struck by a single vehicle. ETPD says that the unidentified driver stopped the vehicle, remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.  Roche was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment but passed away from injuries sustained in the accident.  The crash is being investigated by Officer Stephen Arnold of the Ewing Police Department with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Serious Collision Response Team (SCRT.)  Members of the public who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information should contact Detective Justin Quinlan at (606) 882-1313 ext. 7512 or via email at jquinlan@ewingnj.org. Information also can be confidentially reported to the ETPD tip line at (609) 882-7530 or via email to policetipline.org.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Individual Killed in Accident on Route 59 and Airmont Road

One person was killed and two others injured following a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday on Route 59 and Airmont Road. Ramapo police closed off Route 59 for a large part of the day while investigations were underway. Three cars were involved in the accident. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department.
RAMAPO, NY
KESQ News Channel 3

Two killed in I-10 traffic collision involving big rigs just east of Coachella Valley

It happened on the Chiriaco grade at 4:15 a.m. in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP tells KESQ News Channel 3 that a big rig truck was stopped in the traffic lanes.   An s-u-v was then hit by another big rig semi truck and pushed into the The post Two killed in I-10 traffic collision involving big rigs just east of Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
thelakewoodscoop.com

Brick Police Department Gets New Chief

Brick Police Chief Riccio retired yesterday after 37 years of service. He was replaced by Dave Forester. Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer made the following statement:. On behalf of all the men and women of the Lakewood Police Department, I’d like to Congratulate Dave Forester on becoming the new Chief of the Brick Police Department. Your dedicated service and loyalty will surely shine in leading the way and provide guidance to the men and women of your department.
BRICK, NJ
oldbridge.com

The Old Bridge Police Department is accepting Alternate Route, PTC certified, and SLEO Class II PTC waiver eligible applications

The Old Bridge Police Department is accepting Alternate Route, PTC certified, and SLEO Class II PTC waiver eligible applications. In person application pick up: Police Administration, One Old Bridge Plaza, Old Bridge, NJ Tuesday, February 14 and Thursday, February 16, 2023 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For full details go to: www.oldbridge.com/news (EOE)
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Petirah of Mrs. Suri Schorr A”H [Levaya Livestream]

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Suri Schorr A”H, who was Niftar this morning. Mrs. Schorr A”H moved from Brooklyn with her husband Reb Moshe several years ago, and settled in A Country Place. Her children are Sruli Z”L, Ybd”l Rav Chaim Schorr, Rav...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

