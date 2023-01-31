EWING, NJ -- A Hamilton Township man has died after being struck by a motor vehicle at an Ewing intersection during the Wednesday evening commuting hours according to the Ewing Township Police Department (ETPD.) At approximately 5:48 p.m, Ewing police officers responded to a call that a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Pennington Road and Somerset Street. The victim, Michael Roche, 60, of Hamilton, whose identity was confirmed to TAPinto by ETPD, was struck by a single vehicle. ETPD says that the unidentified driver stopped the vehicle, remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation. Roche was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment but passed away from injuries sustained in the accident. The crash is being investigated by Officer Stephen Arnold of the Ewing Police Department with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Serious Collision Response Team (SCRT.) Members of the public who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information should contact Detective Justin Quinlan at (606) 882-1313 ext. 7512 or via email at jquinlan@ewingnj.org. Information also can be confidentially reported to the ETPD tip line at (609) 882-7530 or via email to policetipline.org.

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO