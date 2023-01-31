Read full article on original website
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead Outside Her HomeMorristown MinuteSayreville, NJ
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Man Dead In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
BARNEGAT – A Howell Township man was killed on the Garden State Parkway Thursday after he crashed into a concrete divder at the Barnegat toll plaza, New Jersey State Police said. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision...
Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
35-year-old man dies after being struck by car on N.J. highway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car Monday evening on Route 9 in Freehold was identified Tuesday as a 35-year-old Freehold Township man. The man, whose name was not released, was hit around 6:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the busy highway between County Route 522 and State Route 33, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Body of Dead Man Found on Side of Street Road West of Easton Road
WARRINGTON, PA—Warrington police suspect that a body found on an embankment on Street Road on Wednesday afternoon was possibly struck by a car the previous night. The deceased, a Black man from Philadelphia, was found about 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. Warrington Ambulance arrived on the scene with the police and pronounced the man dead. The police aren’t releasing the man’s identity until the family can be contacted. Officials were on the scene investigating into the evening hours. They anticipated that they would keep the westbound section of Street Road closed until about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Four Lakewood Police Officers Retire in Walkout Ceremony [UPDATED]
The Lakewood Township today said goodbye to four Lakewood Police officers who retired. Detective Sergeant Robert Humeny, Ptl. Richard Stanik, Ptl. Joseph Qualiano, and SRO Jerome Cohen retired in a walkout ceremony, surrounded by family and friends. The event was held at Town Hall. Photos by Langsam Photography for TLS.
delawarevalleynews.com
Multiple People Hurt In Bensalem Crash
Several people were sent to area hospitals after two a vehicle crash in Bensalem, at the intersection of Bristol Pike and Maple. This happened just before 12:30 PM, police said. Originally, it came out as people trapped but everyone was able to either self extricate or get out with the...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Fatal Pedestrian Accident Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating a Monday evening Freehold Township accident in which a pedestrian was killed, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Tuesday. Shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Freehold Township police responded to the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 9 between County Route 522 and state...
FHP: Woman killed in fatal vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash on A1A at Euclid Ave.
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle versus Pedestrian crash on State Rd. A1A at Euclid Ave. FHP stated that at around 6:59 p.m., a Lincoln MKS was traveling southbound on SR A1A south of 5th Street. A female pedestrian walked into the southbound...
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
Hamilton Man Dies After Being Struck by a Car in Ewing
EWING, NJ -- A Hamilton Township man has died after being struck by a motor vehicle at an Ewing intersection during the Wednesday evening commuting hours according to the Ewing Township Police Department (ETPD.) At approximately 5:48 p.m, Ewing police officers responded to a call that a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Pennington Road and Somerset Street. The victim, Michael Roche, 60, of Hamilton, whose identity was confirmed to TAPinto by ETPD, was struck by a single vehicle. ETPD says that the unidentified driver stopped the vehicle, remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation. Roche was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment but passed away from injuries sustained in the accident. The crash is being investigated by Officer Stephen Arnold of the Ewing Police Department with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Serious Collision Response Team (SCRT.) Members of the public who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information should contact Detective Justin Quinlan at (606) 882-1313 ext. 7512 or via email at jquinlan@ewingnj.org. Information also can be confidentially reported to the ETPD tip line at (609) 882-7530 or via email to policetipline.org.
rocklanddaily.com
Individual Killed in Accident on Route 59 and Airmont Road
One person was killed and two others injured following a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday on Route 59 and Airmont Road. Ramapo police closed off Route 59 for a large part of the day while investigations were underway. Three cars were involved in the accident. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
Two killed in I-10 traffic collision involving big rigs just east of Coachella Valley
It happened on the Chiriaco grade at 4:15 a.m. in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP tells KESQ News Channel 3 that a big rig truck was stopped in the traffic lanes. An s-u-v was then hit by another big rig semi truck and pushed into the The post Two killed in I-10 traffic collision involving big rigs just east of Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Hillsborough police: Fire at Amwell Road building does not appear suspicious
Police and fire responded to a report of a water flow alarm at a building on Amwell Road, according to the Hillsborough Police Department. The report came in at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 31. Arriving units discovered a smoke condition in the rear of the building of Suite 8, police said.
Two killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 86
New York State Police has announced a wrong-way driver is responsible for a crash around 6 p.m. EST Saturday evening that killed two people on Interstate 86 in the Town of Ellicott. Read more here:
thelakewoodscoop.com
Brick Police Department Gets New Chief
Brick Police Chief Riccio retired yesterday after 37 years of service. He was replaced by Dave Forester. Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer made the following statement:. On behalf of all the men and women of the Lakewood Police Department, I’d like to Congratulate Dave Forester on becoming the new Chief of the Brick Police Department. Your dedicated service and loyalty will surely shine in leading the way and provide guidance to the men and women of your department.
Do you know this man? Police say he was involved in 2 daytime burglaries.
Lower Saucon Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in two daytime home burglaries. The first burglary occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Red Hawk Way, where the burglars forced their way into the back of the home, township police said.
oldbridge.com
The Old Bridge Police Department is accepting Alternate Route, PTC certified, and SLEO Class II PTC waiver eligible applications
The Old Bridge Police Department is accepting Alternate Route, PTC certified, and SLEO Class II PTC waiver eligible applications. In person application pick up: Police Administration, One Old Bridge Plaza, Old Bridge, NJ Tuesday, February 14 and Thursday, February 16, 2023 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For full details go to: www.oldbridge.com/news (EOE)
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Mrs. Suri Schorr A”H [Levaya Livestream]
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Suri Schorr A”H, who was Niftar this morning. Mrs. Schorr A”H moved from Brooklyn with her husband Reb Moshe several years ago, and settled in A Country Place. Her children are Sruli Z”L, Ybd”l Rav Chaim Schorr, Rav...
