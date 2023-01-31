Read full article on original website
Related
wina.com
Suspect arrested in Grove Street homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested 38-year-old Charlottesville resident, Tadashi Demetrius Keys, for the January 28, 2023 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Keys is charged with Code of Virginia 18.2-32: Second degree murder and Code of Virginia 18.2-308.2: Possession of firearm by...
wina.com
Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
wina.com
WINA Teacher of the Month
Congratulations to Tara Murphy of West Central Primary School. Congratulations to all the teachers that were recognized as Teacher of the Month!. Teacher winners for 2022-2023 school year: October ~ Amy Lastinger of The Peabody School, November ~ Hollie Johnson of Johnson Elementary School, December ~ Elizabeth Clay of Woodbrook Elementary School, January ~ Paul Jarasek of Western Albemarle High School.
wina.com
Charlottesville Parks & Rec offering hiring bonuses for summer camp staff
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is offering incentive bonuses to boost hires for summer ’23. Charlottesville Parks & Recreation offers fun, rewarding, and enriching summer activities for children and young adults through our Day Camps, Adaptive Camps, and Inclusion Program. To view and apply for jobs, visit www.charlottesville.gov/jobs.
wina.com
City Council pares interim finalists down to six
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – City Council has pared down the initial 20 who applied by the close of business Monday for a vacant council seat to a half-dozen. A city release says the final six applicants are… in alphabetical order… Alex Bryant, Kathy Galvin, Lisa Larson-Torres, Natalie Oschrin, Leah Puryear, and Kristen Szakos. Those 6 will be a Monday evening’s regular council meeting at 6:30 for a public hearing, and each will be given time to address Council… after which the public will have the opportunity to speak. Council will then conduct interviews with each of the applicants.
wina.com
Deeds has Bert Ellis’ name removed from Senate confirmation list
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The embattled pick of a South Carolina businessman to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors is not making the cut at this point in the state Senate. Since Governor Youngkin chose Bert Ellis for the board, student council and the Cavalier Daily student newspaper have called for his rejection in light of a trip he made to the Lawn several years ago with a razor blade to remove what he deemed offensive language a student had posted on a door.
Comments / 0