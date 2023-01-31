TPD: Woman arrested for stealing, exposing herself and assaulting shopper at a convenience store

Tulsa Police said a woman was arrested after she stole two bottles of Fireball, exposed herself to a cashier and assaulted a stranger in a convenience store on Friday.

At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive after they received reports of a woman acting strange.

Police said multiple witnesses saw a woman, later identified as Marlene Whitehorse, walk into the store, acting odd, grab two bottles of Fireball Cinnamon and try to leave.

An employee asked Whitehorse if she was going to pay for what she took but she began screaming, walked up to the register and exposed her chest to the employee, officers said.

Whitehorse then began yelling at a woman in the checkout line, assaulted her and they began fighting, police continued.

When police arrived on scene, they found Whitehorse walking nearby, stumbling and slurring her speech.

When asked by officers, Whitehorse admitted she had been drinking and had stolen the Fireball.

Tulsa Police said Whitehorse was taken to the Tulsa County Jail and booked for indecent exposure, petit larceny, public intoxication, obstruction/interfering with a police officer and assault & battery.