It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
nbcboston.com
Thousands Already Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 17,000 customers across New England without power around 4:30 p.m., but the numbers...
WCVB
Video: Frigid start to the weekend
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Saturday will begin with sun but very cold temperatures. Strong winds will make it feel even colder.
Wind chill warning issued for Massachusetts
Massachusetts is bracing for the arrival of an arctic blast that's bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero.
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday nigh…
Massachusetts Will See Something This Weekend We Haven’t Seen Since 2016–What Is It?
If you're anything like me, Berkshire County residents, you probably have trouble remembering things that took place over a week ago or so. Is there any chance that you remember anything specific from the winter of 2016?. More specifically, right around Valentine's Day 2016? Something happened right around the so-called...
Wind Chill Watch for Massachusetts with temperatures to feel 40 below zero
A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from Thursday night through Saturday.
What exactly is wind chill, and how is it calculated? Boston braces for arctic blast.
Massachusetts is set to experience extreme cold this week, and powerful wind gusts could make it even more dangerous. Later this week, an icy blast of arctic air is expected to sweep over Massachusetts, plunging the state into sub-zero temperatures. To make matters worse, wind gusts could reach 33 mph...
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
What Boston forecasters are saying about the ‘dangerous cold’
National Weather Service: ‘The dangerously cold airmass that will invade the region Fri into early Sat will be the coldest temps seen in [southern New England] since Feb 13-14 2016’
Many schools closing their doors on Friday due to freezing cold weather
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say
According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
Boston city officials declare cold emergency ahead of frigid weekend
Mayor Michelle Wu says the emergency will last from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5 and that Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) locations across the city will be activated as warming centers.
whdh.com
Here Comes the Cold: Arctic blast set to arrive Friday morning, bringing coldest temps and wind chills in years
An arctic hammer is set to fall on New England in a matter of hours, heading south through Canada to bring the region dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills through Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for the vast majority of New England effective Friday morning, with chills potentially...
