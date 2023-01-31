ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drygas hired to represent state employee union as executive director of ASEA

By Suzanne Downing
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0Zxb_0kWkAtX800
AFL-CIO photo: Heidi Dryas and Vince Beltrami

She may not be running Alaska’s elections as lieutenant governor, but Heidi Drygas, the former commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development under Gov. Bill Walker, is going to be running one of the biggest unions in the state.

Drygas has been named executive director of Alaska State Employees Association. ASEA represents 8,600 employees of the State of Alaska.

Drygas, who ran as the running mate for Bill Walker for governor in 2022, fills the position vacated by Jake Metcalfe, a Democrat Party operative, who had been the executive director of ASEA from 2018 to September of 2022.

Drygas, who is a labor lawyer, will work out of the Juneau office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZINkB_0kWkAtX800

ASEA/AFSCME Local 52 is an affiliate of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, which represents more than 1.4 million public service workers across the country. AFSCME Local 52 is the largest union of state and municipal public service workers in Alaska.

