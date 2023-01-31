ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KMBC Cares Bowling for Operation Breakthrough Toilet Paper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People in Kansas City spent their evenings having fun for a good cause. An evening of bowling for charity. It was part of a tournament fundraiser Operation Breakthrough, which provides a safe, educational environment for children in poverty. People could bowl individually or as a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ World Tour is coming to Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyonce is coming to Kansas City. Grab your Lemonade and tickets because the pop icon will be taking to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall. Beyonce announced Wednesday that Kansas City, Missouri, will be one of 41 stops for her “Renaissance” World Tour on Sept. 18, 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license

The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
MISSION, KS
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy