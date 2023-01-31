Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
'We expect to be busy’: Lines out of the door at Kansas City-area locations on first day weed is legal in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a busy day for marijuana dispensaries that are now officially open for business on the Missouri side. Sales officially became legal on the Missouri side of the metro on Friday morning. By lunchtime, lines were going out of the door at multiple locations...
KMBC.com
Local floral shop preparing for Valentine's Day rush after Super Bowl Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If all goes to plan and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, then Kansas City will host a championship celebration soon. Right in the middle of all the excitement, there is another important date. Valentine’s Day is the Tuesday after the big game. Trapp...
KMBC.com
KMBC Cares Bowling for Operation Breakthrough Toilet Paper
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People in Kansas City spent their evenings having fun for a good cause. An evening of bowling for charity. It was part of a tournament fundraiser Operation Breakthrough, which provides a safe, educational environment for children in poverty. People could bowl individually or as a...
KMBC.com
Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ World Tour is coming to Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyonce is coming to Kansas City. Grab your Lemonade and tickets because the pop icon will be taking to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall. Beyonce announced Wednesday that Kansas City, Missouri, will be one of 41 stops for her “Renaissance” World Tour on Sept. 18, 2023.
KMBC.com
State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license
The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
KMBC.com
With big events in Kansas City on the horizon, city and state renew effort to cleanup graffiti
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a renewed effort to clean up graffiti in the downtown Kansas City area in advance of several major events. The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional will be held in March and the NFL draft will take place in town in April.
KMBC.com
Friends, family raise money after Kansas City tattoo artist injured in crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friends and family are raising money for a local tattoo artist after he was badly injured in a car accident. Jake Kaullen is currently recovering at a local hospital after doctors placed him in a medically induced coma for ten days after the crash January 19.
KMBC.com
2 Kansas City homes damaged after fire spreads from one home to another
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two homes were damaged by a fire late Thursday night. The fire happened around 9:26 p.m. in the 6100 block of E. 7th Street in Kansas City. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries. One home caught fire and...
KMBC.com
Kansas City authorities investigating suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a possible suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City fire crews at currently at Arrowhead Stadium, a spokesperson for the fire department confirms. Multiple fire crews, including a hazmat unit, are on scene. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KMBC...
KMBC.com
'Many patients are dying': Kansas City-based doctor says situation in Haiti worsening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC has an update tonight about a place where things have gone from bad to worse - and how a Kansas City-area doctor is still working to make a difference. Last fall, we brought you the story of Dr. Ted Higgins and a surgical center...
KMBC.com
Black folk musicians discuss their role in history of Black American folk music
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — February marks the beginning of Black History Month, and Black musicians in Kansas City are coming together to share their music to tell the full story of the Black experience. Many artists hope this is a chance to connect and tell that history. "The folk...
KMBC.com
New proposal from Kansas City councilwoman seeks compromise on Truman Road bike lanes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After weeks of complaints and controversy over bike lanes on Truman Road, city leaders are one step closer to compromise. Kansas City councilwoman Melissa Robinson is proposing to take out the bike lanes - but only on one side of the street. The section of...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Kan., fire department releases identity of man killed in January fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Authorities in Kansas City, Kan., have released the identity of a man killed in a fatal fire in January. Cesar Cabello, 36, was an immigrant from Mexico. The fire happened on Jan. 16 in the area of N. 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue. A cause...
KMBC.com
Grain Valley Police: Person in custody after reports of individual with knife in high school parking lot
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One person is in custody after an incident at a Kansas City-area high school Friday morning. Police in Grain Valley, Missouri, were called to Grain Valley High School Friday morning to investigate reports of a possible armed party, a person with a knife, in the school parking lot.
KMBC.com
1 hospitalized following Prairie Village crash blamed on distracted driving from pet being inside vehicle
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — An individual was hospitalized late Thursday night in Prairie Village from a crash blamed on distracted driving due to a pet in the vehicle. Police say the head-on injury crash happened in the area of 75th Street and Lamar. A driver was heading westbound and...
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
KMBC.com
Kansas City non-profit reviewing concerns after apartment fire in historic Northeast neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local non-profit dedicated to affordable housing and combatting homelessness said it is “thoroughly reviewing” concerns raised last week after a fire at a property formerly owned by two members of its board of directors. Restart, Inc. released a statement on social media...
KMBC.com
Across the nation and in Kansas City, FBI recruiting teachers for positions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many businesses are recruiting good employees – and the federal government is no different. The FBI is actively recruiting teachers right now, and offering them $78,000 a year. This coincides with a time that many are leaving the education field. Zachary Jury left the...
KMBC.com
Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
KMBC.com
PHOTOS: Balloon spotted over NW Missouri resembles alleged Chinese spy device
DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. — A number of people spotted what is believed to be aChinese spy balloon in the sky over parts of Missouri and Kansas Friday. That balloon is being monitored by the Pentagon, and moved east over the Midwest Friday. According to the Associated Press, the U.S....
