San Luis Obispo, CA

Cal Poly students honored at state legislature

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Both chambers of California's legislature recognized 19 California Polytechnic State University students for their awards and accomplishments on Jan. 30.

Each student distinguished themselves by receiving a national industry award or other high-profile event either individually or as part of a team.

Some of these events and awards include: the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade, the national championship concrete canoe team, the MVP of a club team that earned a U. S. soccer title, and national mountain biking championship medal recipients.

State Senator John Laird and Assemblymember Dawn Addis introduced the students to their respective chambers. Both legislators represent San Luis Obispo County.

“It’s a pleasure to share their accomplishments with California’s elected officials, who will get a chance to see for themselves the quality, enthusiasm and energy of what our faculty, staff and I know will be tomorrow’s industry innovators and community leaders.” said Cal Poly President Jefferey D. Armstrong who attended the event.

As part of the celebration of their success in Sacramento, the students also met with Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis' higher education advisor Karl Larson.

The Lt. Governor is a member of the supervisory boards for the University of California and California State University systems.

The students represent all six Cal Poly colleges: five from the College of Engineering and College of Architecture and Environmental Design; three from the Orfalea College of Business; and two each from the College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Services, College of Liberal Arts and College of Science and Mathematics.

