Polk County, FL

Ten injured after shooting in Polk County

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHlhl_0kWkAVXo00

Officers with the Lakeland police department are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Iowa avenue north and Plum Street.

Officers were called to the location around 3:43 p.m. At this time officials believe there are 10 victims. Two were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition. Another eight victims remain with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://twitter.com/lakelandpd/status/1620192923110502400?s=46&t=Jld0cg0b5sPVj3SmD710Iw

The police believe a dark four-door Nissan vehicle drove up to the location, rolled all four windows down, and started firing out the windows. Police believe four males were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police are on the scene looking for the vehicle. Authorities do believe this was a planned attack. The police did locate marijuana at the scene which lead police to believe there was a narcotics sale going on at the time of the shooting.

Police do not know if the two incidents are related. The police do not believe there is a concern for public safety at this time.

The police are continuing this investigation.

