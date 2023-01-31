ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitana Ocaña’s best fashion moments

By Maria Loreto
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d0oya_0kWkAAFn00

Aitana Ocaña has been on everyone’s minds. After multiple photos together and cross-Atlantic trips, the Spanish singer and actress is rumored to be dating Sebastian Yatra . And while the two have yet to confirm their relationship status, it’s an exciting time for fans of the couple.

Ocaña is one of the biggest Spanish singers around, nominated for Latin Grammys and numerous awards. And while she’s known for her achievements, she’s also known for her eclectic and cool fashion sense. Scroll down to have a look at some of our favorite looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XCqB_0kWkAAFn00

Aitana Ocaña

In an event in Madrid hosted by Vogue and Yves Saint Laurent, Ocaña wore a sheer black dress that she paired with a bold makeup palette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzslN_0kWkAAFn00

Aitana Ocaña

At the premiere of Disney’s “ La Ultima ”, Ocaña an amazing and colorful bodysuit that she paired with black knee-length boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAcu0_0kWkAAFn00

Aitana Ocaña

Ocaña wore a stunning orange dress at the Los40 Music Awards gala. The dress had an elegant slit up the side that showed off her stunning black heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpZYj_0kWkAAFn00

Aitana Ocaña

In 2021, Ocaña attended the Los40 Music Awards gala with a more muted yet just as bold outfit made out of a black jacket and a matching skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xhaM_0kWkAAFn00

Aitana Ocaña

Onstage, Ocaña favors bold looks. In a concert in Madrid, she wore a black faux leather outfit made out of a matching top, skirt, and knee-length boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUcXA_0kWkAAFn00

Aitana Ocaña

For a different concert, Ocaña opted for lighter colors and a sportier look.

