Aitana Ocaña’s best fashion moments

Aitana Ocaña has been on everyone’s minds. After multiple photos together and cross-Atlantic trips, the Spanish singer and actress is rumored to be dating Sebastian Yatra . And while the two have yet to confirm their relationship status, it’s an exciting time for fans of the couple.

Ocaña is one of the biggest Spanish singers around, nominated for Latin Grammys and numerous awards. And while she’s known for her achievements, she’s also known for her eclectic and cool fashion sense. Scroll down to have a look at some of our favorite looks.

Aitana Ocaña In an event in Madrid hosted by Vogue and Yves Saint Laurent, Ocaña wore a sheer black dress that she paired with a bold makeup palette.

Aitana Ocaña At the premiere of Disney’s “ La Ultima ”, Ocaña an amazing and colorful bodysuit that she paired with black knee-length boots.

Aitana Ocaña Ocaña wore a stunning orange dress at the Los40 Music Awards gala. The dress had an elegant slit up the side that showed off her stunning black heels.

Aitana Ocaña In 2021, Ocaña attended the Los40 Music Awards gala with a more muted yet just as bold outfit made out of a black jacket and a matching skirt.

Aitana Ocaña Onstage, Ocaña favors bold looks. In a concert in Madrid, she wore a black faux leather outfit made out of a matching top, skirt, and knee-length boots.