LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - President Biden plans to lift the COVID-19 national and public health emergencies in the spring of 2023. The White House said the end of the emergency declarations will be May 11. The director of the Laredo Health Department, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, said Laredo is in a better position now than we were a year ago. ”Because of our better state and knowing how to manage, especially with vaccines and at-home testing, it does put us in a significantly better position than we were at in 2022. At the end of January 2021, we did have more than 25,000 cases and at the close of January 2023, we had a little more than 1,000 cases. It’s a significant difference. We want to say thank you to the community for continually doing their part and especially with their choice to become vaccinated,” said Dr. Chamberlain.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO