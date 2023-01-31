Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Finally sunny skies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s cold were in the upper 30s , put on your jacket. Cold then cool with plenty of sunshine were expected to reach a high of 62. Another cold night with clear skies a low of 39. Clear night skies allow for the heat...
kgns.tv
Sunshine and Warming Afternoons
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Drier air from the west has cleared our skies. Heat will radiate away from the surface, allowing temperatures to lower into the 30′s by dawn. A few spots may see frost, but the temperatures at thermometer level will be mostly above freezing. With sunshine and weather moving in from warmer western locations, afternoon temperatures will warm through the 60′s Friday and Saturday, on through the 70′s Sunday. 80F warmth is likely on Monday.
kgns.tv
Cold with rain chance ending this morning
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s going to be a cold one, temperature marks in the upper 30s but it feels like the low 30s. Cloudy skies will finally make way for some sunny with temperature not increasing much, a high of 59 with north winds. Tonight mostly clear...
kgns.tv
Clearing Skies, Warmer Beginning Thursday Afternoon
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Drier air from northwestern Mexico will move eastward, and begin to clear our skies Thursday afternoon. With some sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will not be as cold. Warmer air will spread north and east from Mexico, bringing 70′s by Sunday, even warmer on Monday. For...
kgns.tv
KGNS Throwback: Todd’s Groundhog Day Adventure
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a blast from the past sent from a former KGNS sportscaster and Reporter Todd Freed. A video shows a light-hearted special report on Groundhog Day back which aired in 1990. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo announces opening of Los Presidentes secondary exit
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new boulevard connecting busy sections of south Laredo is now open. Construction on the Los Presidentes second exit started in March 2022. The new road extension runs from Cuatro Vientos Road and Loop 20 to Concord Hills Boulevard and Brownwood Street. The city of Laredo...
kgns.tv
WBCA Carnival to return on Feb. 9
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - One of the WBCA’s most highly anticipated events is set to make a return next week. The WBCA Carnival sponsored by McDonald’s of Laredo will take place at the Sames Auto Arena Parking lot from Feb. 9 to the 20th. Every year, the event...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy highway in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a three vehicle accident was reported on the southbound lane of Zapata Highway and Wooster at around 11 a.m. It is believed that more than one vehicle was involved in...
kgns.tv
DPS reminds motorists to drive with caution during wintry weather conditions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Driving during the wintry weather conditions can be quite hazardous and scary, especially when it’s icy or wet. While there have been no reports of frost or sleet in Laredo, the Texas Department of Public Safety is urging drivers to be cautious on the roadways.
kgns.tv
Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A young man is hospitalized after being involved in an accident on Loop 20 Wednesday morning. According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Feb. 1 at around 1:49 a.m. Fire crews responded to the 5200 block of Bob Bullock for a rollover accident.
kgns.tv
Free mass weddings happening on Valentine’s Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Municipal Judge Rosie Cuellar from Rio Bravo, Texas will host mass weddings for free. The event will happen at the 600 block of north Bartlett Avenue on Tuesday, February 14. There will be two ceremonies: one in English and the other in Spanish. The English version will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. while the Spanish version will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
kgns.tv
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 19-year-old remains at an area hospital after his vehicle was pinned under a semi-trailer Friday morning. The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Unitec and Uniroyal Drive. It’s unclear what led up to the accident, but emergency crews were called to help get the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police alerts public of new phone scam
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new phone scam is specifically targeting the people of Laredo. The Laredo Police Department has posted a warning to the community on their social media. They are advising people to avoid a call from the Laredo Municipal Court. Those phone calls are claiming that there is an open investigation and that you need to pay the fines or officers will be sent to your home.
kgns.tv
Ukrainian woman living in Laredo raises money to help home country
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - February 24 will mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One woman from that war-torn country, living in Laredo, is doing her part to help the people affected by the conflict. Oksana Vavryk has been in the U.S. for two years now, but she...
schulenburgsticker.com
Laredo man arrested for graffiti at St. Rose
The north wall of a building at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, shown above from Baumgarten Street, was painted with graffiti the night of Saturday, Jan. 28 or in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the Schulenburg Police Department. The SPD used social media to ask the public for help to identify the person or persons responsible. Through leads on social media, the SPD…
kgns.tv
UISD reports spike in Covid and flu cases
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - United ISD is reporting a high number of covid cases at its campuses. The district’s head service director contributes the spike to parents or staff members testing at home and not reporting the results to the district. According to Irene Rosales with UISD, it’s not...
riviera-maya-news.com
American who gets red custom light busted at border with cocaine
Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas — An American man attempting to enter Mexico with cocaine was detained at the border. On Wednesday, the FGR of Mexico reported on the arrest of the unnamed man who was found attempting to smuggle the drug into the country. His arrest took place during an...
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Hotel Laredo, Texas For Sale
CBRE Hotels solicits offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the SureStay Hotel in Laredo, Texas. Thanks to its prime location, the 72-room hotel receives business from a diverse population of both corporate and leisure segments. Investment Highlights. 3.33X RRM / High Cash Flow – Property is priced at $76,389/Room....
tmpresale.com
Kenia Os in Laredo, TX May 17th, 2023 – presale code
The Kenia Os presale code that we have gotten lots of requests for is here!!! For a very short time you can get tickets ahead of the general public 🙂. Don’t pass up on this terrific chance to go and see Kenia Os’s show in Laredo, TX 🙂
kgns.tv
Laredo doing better with pandemic now than a year ago according to health department
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - President Biden plans to lift the COVID-19 national and public health emergencies in the spring of 2023. The White House said the end of the emergency declarations will be May 11. The director of the Laredo Health Department, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, said Laredo is in a better position now than we were a year ago. ”Because of our better state and knowing how to manage, especially with vaccines and at-home testing, it does put us in a significantly better position than we were at in 2022. At the end of January 2021, we did have more than 25,000 cases and at the close of January 2023, we had a little more than 1,000 cases. It’s a significant difference. We want to say thank you to the community for continually doing their part and especially with their choice to become vaccinated,” said Dr. Chamberlain.
Comments / 0