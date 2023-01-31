Kansas City police find 14-year-old girl previously reported missing from Northland
Update: Police said Tuesday morning that Lily Launer had been found.
Kansas City police were asking the public for help Monday evening to find a 14-year-old girl who did not return home from school.
Lily Launer, 14, was last seen near Northwest Congress Avenue and Northwest Barry Road after leaving school around 3 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and rainbow-colored shoes, police said.
Launer is described by police as a white female, 5-foot-8 and about 150 pounds.
Police were asking anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.
