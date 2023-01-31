Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Extermination to start under Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready to move ahead with extermination under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city said a rat infestation is a public safety emergency for residents of a homeless encampment, that has been under the bridge for years. In mid-January, the city asked everyone living there to leave.
WGAL
Fire sends up huge plumes of black smoke in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Huge plumes of black smoke poured from a fire on Thursday in Lebanon County. The fire happened after noon at a construction site along the 1800 block of Cornwall Road in North Cornwall Township. WGAL viewers shared a video (posted above) and a photo...
One injured in York County truck fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
Main Line Media News
Swallowed by sinkhole in Berks County, pedestrian needs ladder to climb out
A Mount Penn man had to be rescued from an 8-foot-deep sinkhole that swallowed him as he cut through the CVS Pharmacy parking lot along Perkiomen Avenue in the borough on his way home late Tuesday, fire officials said. The man, who is in his 20s, was walking down the...
WGAL
Two drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash in Lebanon County
Two people suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Thursday, according to police. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 72 and Awol Road in Union Township. Police said a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Lebanon man collided with a vehicle...
abc27.com
New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
local21news.com
Roads closed due to three-vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A crash involving three vehicles in New Holland Borough in Lancaster County has caused two roads to shut down. An operator for the New Holland Police Department confirmed to CBS 21 News that Linden Grove Road and N. Railroad Avenue are closed after a crash involving three vehicles including a box truck.
abc27.com
Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
local21news.com
Tractor-trailer cab impaled by shifting load in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHP) — A tractor-trailer driver in North Annville Township got an unwelcomed surprise when a beam from a shifting load broke through into the cab of the vehicle. Officials say the Annville Cleona Fire Department responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Wednesday on State Route...
abc27.com
Fire reported in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A large fire has been reported in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Pictures from the 1800 block of Cornwall Road showed large plumes of black smoke coming up over the area from what officials say is currently a 1st alarm fire. The cause of...
WGAL
Code Blue Alert issued in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services has issued a code blue alert as an arctic front drops temperatures in south-central Pennsylvania. Video list above: Extreme weather caught on camera. The code blue alert will remain in effect until Sunday at 8 a.m. According to...
Dauphin County zoning meeting points out concerns for potential Wawa
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — People gathered in Dauphin County for a rezoning hearing Wednesday that could help bring the convenience store chain Wawa to south-central Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss's Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a location with fueling stations. At this...
Wawa inches closer to bringing store to Dauphin County
Plans for Wawa to construct a convenience store in Swatara Township are moving forward. During a Wednesday hearing, Swatara Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt a zoning text amendment change to an ordinance that allows for a convenience store to be built at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, off Route 322, near Hummelstown.
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County is going to be undergoing a major renovation in the coming months. Carriage House Car Wash was purchased in September 2020 by Kyle Wenger, who also owns a second car wash called 16th Street Car Wash & Storage, which is located at 22 N. 16th St. in Lebanon.
abc27.com
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
abc27.com
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
Chick-fil-A ‘doing a bang up business,’ accelerates expansion into central Pa.
At least four Chick-fil-As are under development in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.
abc27.com
Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
WGAL
Update provided on Mulberry Street Bridge encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg has completed the cleanup of the homeless encampment located under the Mulberry Street Bridge, with the exception of a few tents that are still occupied by people. The city is still working on convincing these people to leave. If they choose not...
