ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

DHS man pleads guilty to stabbing sister in face, sentenced to 8 years in prison

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAmID_0kWk9Xje00

A Desert Hot Springs man who stabbed his sister in the face pleaded guilty to two felony charges today and was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison.

Juan Angel Lopez, 41, pleaded guilty to one felony count each of aggravated mayhem and mayhem, according to court records.

Lopez attacked his then-35-year-old sister Jessica Lopez on Dec. 7, 2017, at a transient camp in the 67200 block of Hacienda Avenue in Desert Hot Springs after the two had argued on and off throughout the day, according to an arrest warrant declaration filed by Desert Hot Springs police officer T. Chapman. He approached her while she was talking to someone and stabbed her in the face with a knife, according to the document.

Chapman said Lopez sent several text messages to one of the witnesses that indicated he was heading to the area to stab his sister.

Lopez was originally charged in early 2018 with attempted murder, mayhem and several sentence enhancements for causing great bodily injury, but a judge dismissed the attempted murder charge Jan. 22, 2019, after a preliminary hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The nature of the argument between Lopez and his sister was not detailed in the warrant, nor was the severity of her injuries.

The sister, as well as other witnesses, positively identified Lopez as the suspect, according to the declaration.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0kWk9Xje00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post DHS man pleads guilty to stabbing sister in face, sentenced to 8 years in prison appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo...
MENIFEE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Suspected Coachella Valley Serial Burglar Re-Enters Not Guilty Pleas

INDIO (CNS) – A suspected serial burglar accused of residential break- ins in two Coachella Valley cities re-entered not guilty pleas to felony charges Wednesday. Teddy Kaiser Hartwell, 37, of Palm Springs, originally pleaded not guilty Jan. 3 to seven felony counts — six of burglary and one of receiving stolen property, according to court records. The original charges against him had been dismissed but were immediately re-filed on the same day.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

UPDATED: Prosecution Delivers Closing Statements in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide

INDIO (CNS) – Closing statements are expected Thursday from the defense in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, is being tried on four counts of first- degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. The charges include a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence- enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

In the Line of Duty: An in-depth look at the increase in assaults on law enforcement

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department and Palm Springs Police Department are sounding the alarm after there was an increased number of assaults on law enforcement in the last year.  According to the Palm Springs police crime data report conducted by the police department for 2022, it shows while crime has decreased overall, the number of assaults on Palm The post In the Line of Duty: An in-depth look at the increase in assaults on law enforcement appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigate shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at the parking lot of the Palm Desert mall. Shell casings by the mall Details remain very limited at this time. Our photographer at the scene confirmed he has seen at least 40 casings on the ground. We are working to confirm additional details. The Sheriff's Dept The post Deputies investigate shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino police seeking help identifying man who brought human jawbone to station

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who brought a human jawbone to a San Bernardino station on Thursday. The man allegedly brought the jawbone to the San Bernardino Police Department station located on N. D Street and "tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human" at the front desk, police said. Officers attempted to locate the man outside of the station after he left, but were unsuccessful in doing so. After examination by the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office, the jawbone was determined to be that of a human. As they search for their man, officers are describing the man between the ages of 30 and 35 as 5' 7" tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone who may recognize the man or locate him in public is asked to contact investigators at (909) 383-5311.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon arrested, two other suspects flee, after standoff in Coachella

A convicted felon was arrested, but two other suspects managed to flee, during a standoff in a Coachella neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept., the incident started at around 1:12 p.m. That's when deputies responded to a residence in the 50100 block of Balboa Street to assist Child Protective Services with The post Felon arrested, two other suspects flee, after standoff in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police search for suspect who stole U-Haul; Last seen in Cathedral City

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a U-Haul truck Thursday morning. At around 10:00 a.m., viewers called News Channel 3 to report a heavy police presence in Date Palm and Vista Chino in Cathedral City. Callers told us that deputies were surrounding a U-Haul truck. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. The post Police search for suspect who stole U-Haul; Last seen in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Death of man found under Indio Blvd bridge ruled a homicide

The death of a man whose body was found under a bridge in Indio Boulevard has been officially ruled a homicide, police told News Channel 3 on Wednesday. Initially, police were investigating the incident as a suspicious death, but that was changed to a homicide investigation after the autopsy was complete, police said. The man The post Death of man found under Indio Blvd bridge ruled a homicide appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Kelly Bullwinkle killer gets parole

Damien Guerrero, who was convicted of killing former Redlands East Valley High School student Kelly Bullwinkle in 2003, has been released on parole. Guerrero was granted parole on Wednesday, Feb. 1. A petition to reverse the parole board’s decision has been enacted by Rob McDermott who has previously made efforts...
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy