Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio LocationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Videos show icy conditions across Texas due to winter storm
A winter storm system that moved through parts of Texas this week caused icy roads, flight delays, power disruptions and downed trees. While many Texans dealt with the effects and frustrations of icy conditions, some were quick to make the most out of a chilly situation. Videos posted on social...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Escaped Inmate in Tyler, Texas Caught Running on TikTok
From an early age, all of us are taught certain ways to act. One of those life lessons? Don't run away from something if you did something wrong. Yes, the temptation to run away from a bad thing you've done is certainly something we've all had the urge to do. But sometimes it's just breaking something you weren't supposed to touch, or you hear a noise that sounds like an issue is beginning to happen.
These 10 Questions Could Tell If You’re A True Native Texan, Take The Quiz
Texans are like no other folks I've ever seen and I wouldn't have it any other way. Maybe it's because I'm a native Texan myself. Maybe it's because I feel right at home doing things the Texas way. In any case, it takes a trained eye to spot a true Texan. It's hard to explain. There are just things that Texans know.
iheart.com
School Closings, Delays & Announcements
Wintery weather is impacting some local schools. The following is a list of schools that will be closed on Wednesday, February 1. St. Edwards University in Austin will go virtual learning on Wednesday.
Future of drag shows in Corpus Christi threatened by proposal in Texas Legislature
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local businesses in Corpus Christi could feel the impacts of multiple bills that have been filed in the Texas Legislature that aim to outlaw bars or restaurants from hosting drag shows unless they're classified as a "sexually oriented business." Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson is...
What the life of a Texan is really like, according to a TikTok comedian
Looks like some stereotypes about Texans are completely true.
KSAT 12
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas
With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
Abbott names state ‘border czar,’ shows off new segment of border wall in RGV
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a media news conference today where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas.
Southlake Texas Murder Suspect & Texas 10 Most Wanted Captured
Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested Saturday, January 7, 2023, by Mexican authorities. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, wanted for allegedly directing his associates to track and murder a man in Southlake, Texas, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading directly to his arrest.
Amarillo Streaming Lawsuit to be moved back to state court
After a December 2022 recommendation to remand a streaming service-related lawsuit from Dallas Federal Court back to state court, a United States District Judge in the Dallas area has officially ordered that recommendation be finalized.
Jensen Ackles’ Texas Home With Wife Danneel Is a Lakefront Paradise! See Photos Inside
Texas is home to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles. The Emmy nominee and his wife, Danneel Ackles, decided that the city of Austin was the perfect place to purchase a home and raise their three kids: Justice, Zeppelin and Arrow. Jensen, who grew up...
Man executed for 2007 deadly shooting of Dallas PD officer: 'I hope this brings you closure'
Before his execution, Wesley Ruiz apologized to the victim's family but did not look at them. He also thanked his family and friends for supporting him.
KSAT 12
New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area. AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights. “Empowered by a strong desire to offer...
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
Viral TikTok hilariously describes a day in the life of a Texan
Yes, we "Remember the Alamo."
KSAT 12
Texas’ tech capital again fumbles digital communication amid a power crisis
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After Austin officials fumbled warnings about a persistent power crisis that could leave tens of thousands of people in the dark for more than three days, Mayor Kirk Watson admitted a need to overhaul the city’s emergency communications.
Things To Do Around DFW: Dallas Open, Bout at the Ballpark, FWSSR and more
The Dallas Open will be held February 4 – 12 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at SMU. Americans Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and defending Dallas Open champion Reilly Opelka
Dallas Gets Hit With Freezing Temperatures Closing Up Facilities
Dallas was hit with freezing temperatures this week that caused school and building closures and left many people without electricity. There was an ice storm warning in Tarrant, Denton, Dallas, and Collin counties.
