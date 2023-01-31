ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNAW 94.7

The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

This MA Village Recorded The Coldest Temperature Statewide

Massachusetts residents: Are you prepared to experience a 36 to 48 hour period where it will feel like you are living in Alaska or Antarctica? A ferocious arctic blast is scheduled to settle into the northeast beginning late Thursday night and will last until sometime on Sunday. This bitter chill is making it's way from Canada as the country has already seen ridiculous negative number readings with some areas registering over 50 degrees below zero. If you include, the wind chills, this is just downright frigid. The one bright spot is it will not snow. Imagine if that scenario came into the picture? One does NOT want to go there.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Bobo

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Bobo a 5-year-old tan retriever mix who was surrendered...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy