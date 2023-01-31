Read full article on original website
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
The Best Bakery in All of Massachusetts is Right Here in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', went out of their...
The Absolute Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Right Next to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. And when we're currently going through a deep freeze in New England, it certainly doesn't help with that. In fact, they...
LOOK: A Piece Of History Sits Inside This Massachusetts Dispensary!
As discussed previously, no matter where you go in the Baystate Massachusetts is just full of history! After all, it is a very historic state. Even for the past 26 years during my lifetime, I've seen a lot of changes in the state including right here in Berkshire County. So,...
These 4 Massachusetts Hospitals Rank Among America’s Best
Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?. Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking...
The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Here’s 10 Berkshire Breakfast Spots… Who’s Your Favorite?
Doing morning radio for a living here in The Berkshires, Marjo and I never get to enjoy a weekday sit down breakfast, weekends are obviously a different story. As we all know Berkshire County is chock full of great breakfast spots. Who ya got?. Here's 10 Berkshire Breakfast Spots... Who's...
Massachusetts Will See Something This Weekend We Haven’t Seen Since 2016–What Is It?
If you're anything like me, Berkshire County residents, you probably have trouble remembering things that took place over a week ago or so. Is there any chance that you remember anything specific from the winter of 2016?. More specifically, right around Valentine's Day 2016? Something happened right around the so-called...
Second Mega Millions Jackpot Hits in Massachusetts in One Week
On the same day sports betting went live in Massachusetts, a second lucky resident hit it big on a Mega Millions ticket. Just seven days after a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $31 million was sold in Belchertown, a second has been sold in Woburn, Massachusetts. Previous to these...
This MA Village Recorded The Coldest Temperature Statewide
Massachusetts residents: Are you prepared to experience a 36 to 48 hour period where it will feel like you are living in Alaska or Antarctica? A ferocious arctic blast is scheduled to settle into the northeast beginning late Thursday night and will last until sometime on Sunday. This bitter chill is making it's way from Canada as the country has already seen ridiculous negative number readings with some areas registering over 50 degrees below zero. If you include, the wind chills, this is just downright frigid. The one bright spot is it will not snow. Imagine if that scenario came into the picture? One does NOT want to go there.
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Bobo
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Bobo a 5-year-old tan retriever mix who was surrendered...
Hate Dating, Berkshire County? What If You Got PAID $$$ For It? Read On…
Boy, talk about bad memories. I remember(and not in a good way) before having the good fortune to meet my soulmate Tonya trying to tackle the dating scene. Ugh...AWFUL. Is there anyone who enjoys the dating scene? The singles bars? The first dates?. But, wait just one second, folks. How...
