Teen hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old is hospitalized after being struck in a drive-by shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Bee Street, near Ervin and Coleman streets, Wednesday night. Police said the teen was struck twice inside...
Man taking out trash shot by relative after altercation at West Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside his home on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of...
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
Man charged with murder tried to stage crime scene as self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was arrested after he flagged down a police officer and said he killed a man in self-defense, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Kameron Hunter Johns was booked on Wednesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. According to...
San Antonio toddler found safe; Amber Alert discontinued, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Update (10:40 a.m.): Missing toddler, Aviani Brown, has been located safe, according to San Antonio Police. The child’s father was detained for questioning in the case. Original Story: An Amber Alert has been issued in San Antonio for a 1-year-old girl. Aviani Brown was last...
SAPD officer shoots dog after being bitten while answering family violence call, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A police officer responding to a family violence call shot and wounded a dog after being bitten outside a South Side motel room late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a La Quinta Inn in the 7200 block...
Suspect shot, killed outside North Side bar identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed outside a North Side bar has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Jesse Reyna. San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday outside the Garden Bistro Bar...
Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the department. Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West, as he was speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to SAPD.
The most shocking things Andre McDonald said during his trial confession about killing wife, disposing of her body
SAN ANTONIO – Many people watching the trial of Andre McDonald were already surprised when he took the stand in his defense, but that surprise turned to shock when the accused killer confessed to causing his wife’s death and then disposing of her body. During McDonald’s more than...
Jurors unable to reach verdict after 11 hours of deliberations in Andre McDonald trial; Judge reads ‘Allen Charge’
SAN ANTONIO – After almost 11 hours of deliberations, the judge in the Andre McDonald trial read jurors the “Allen Charge.”. At about 2 p.m. on Friday, the jury sent a note to the judge indicating that they couldn’t make a decision on a verdict. 399th District...
Man sentenced to prison for trying to blow up pipeline in Central Texas
SAN ANTONIO – A Fort Worth man was sentenced to prison for trying to blow up a natural gas pipeline in Hays County, authorities say. Ryan Blake McKinney, 22, was sentenced in a federal court in Austin on Thursday to five years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Jury begins deliberations in Andre McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Thursday began deliberations in the Andre McDonald murder trial. After deliberating for about six hours, 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro sent the panel home and asked them to return at 9:15 a.m. Friday. They have the choice to consider murder or manslaughter in their deliberations.
Woman in critical condition after Southwest Side crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after a crash on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 7:56 p.m. near Nogalitos and Zarzamora streets. Police said a woman was driving north when she got a green light and was...
Jury finds Andre McDonald guilty on lesser charge of manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday found Andre McDonald guilty on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019. Jurors deliberated for about 12.5 hours before reaching their decision. The jury’s decision came about 1.5 hours after the foreman sent 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro a note that the panel was deadlocked. Castro brought in the jurors and read to them what’s called the “Allen Charge,” ordering the panel to continue deliberations. The charge applies further pressure on the jury to come to a unanimous decision. If not, Castro could have declared a mistrial.
Converse armored truck heist was inside job by soon-to-be fired driver, warrant states
CONVERSE, Texas – The driver of an armored truck helped orchestrate the theft of more than $1.1 million on his second to last day on the job, an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates shows. Brian Martinez Rodriguez, 23, was charged last month with first-degree theft over $300,000...
Forensic psychologist weighs in on Andre McDonald testimony
SAN ANTONIO – The jury heard shocking details nobody expected to hear as Andre McDonald on Tuesday told his story about what he says happened between him and his wife back in 2019. Forensic psychologist Dr. John Delatorre, who has no part in the case, analyzed the testimony and...
San Antonio’s new plan to tackle violent crime
San Antonio – Before UTSA Criminologist Michael Smith got into explaining the plan he and his colleagues had designed for the City of San Antonio, he made sure to stress what it wasn’t. “It is not anything -- does not resemble in any way, any shape, any fashion,...
‘Strength she has amazes me’: Pleasanton mother continues intense rehab after hands, feet amputated
SAN ANTONIO – It’s an emotional and physical daily struggle, but Krystina Pacheco is up to the challenge. The Pleasanton mother and wife is undergoing the next phase of her recovery after her hands and feet were amputated in late October, shortly after giving birth. Pacheco developed toxic...
Deputies execute warrant for assault charge and find drugs, weapons, counterfeit cash, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehensive Unit uncovered weapons, drugs and counterfeit cash as they executed an arrest warrant for a teen wanted on assault charges, according to BCSO. The deputies were executing warrants on Jan. 18 for Jesus De La Cruz,...
Rollover crash on I-35 near downtown caused by slick roads, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say slick roads may have contributed to a rollover crash near downtown overnight. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound on the lower level near South Alamo. According to police, the driver lost control due the slick roads and rolled...
