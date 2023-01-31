Read full article on original website
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand is warning Iowa school districts to pay more careful attention to collecting and handling of student activity funds. The advisory comes after an investigation of 15 community school districts (CSD) found nearly $270,000 collected through student-related activities such as admissions, fundraising events, or other activities was misused in the last decade.
School choice becomes nationwide conservative priority
Iowa is one of the first GOP-led states in the U.S. to expand access to private K-12 education with state taxpayer funds after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law “school choice” legislation on Jan. 24. Iowa is the newest addition to a growing list of states that have...
New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting
New legislation that would allow deer hunters to use weapons that propel arrows with compressed air advanced Tuesday from an Iowa Senate subcommittee. So-called airbows are a relatively new weapon that some states allow for hunting. They are similar to a crossbow in that they use scopes to aim and are powerful and accurate. But […] The post New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
37 Iowa school districts joining, expanding Iowa STEM BEST + HD program
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 new school districts across the state still will join or expand the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program. The program’s purpose is to provide students with real workplace experience...
How to watch and follow the 2023 Iowa high school girls wrestling state championships
The first-ever Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union-organized state wrestling tournament will run Thursday and Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Action begins Thursday morning with preliminary round action, followed by the quarterfinals on Thursday evening, semifinals on Friday morning, then ending with the championship matches on Friday night. Wrestling fans across the...
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee
A bill that opponents said would endanger LGBTQ students failed Tuesday in the Iowa House Education Committee after heated debate. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers advanced two other bills Tuesday that would restrict school instruction related to gender identity and data collection on topics such as students’ sexual orientation and mental health. The bill that failed, House […] The post Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Op-Ed: Placing Iowa’s income tax on the road to elimination
The last few years have been historic for state-based tax reform. The Tax Foundation reports that 43 states passed some form of tax reform in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Iowa led the way with passing the most comprehensive tax reform measure in the nation. Iowa led the way in what has been referred to as the state “flat tax revolution.” Gov. Kim Reynolds and the legislature passed a comprehensive tax reform measure that will phase out the current progressive nine-bracket income tax system and...
