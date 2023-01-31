ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Tickets for REO Speedwagon on Sale Saturday

Tickets go on sale this Saturday for REO Speedwagon. The legendary rock band, with numerous hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s such as “Keep On Loving You”, “Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” and“Time For Me To Fly”, was just announced last week as the concert act for rock night at the 2023 Delaware County Fair in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

GotD – February Heart Month

Jane Dzaboff with RMC is here to talk about the importance of taking care of your heart and what you can do to prevent Heart Disease.
DELHI, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Steger Construction Named Dyersville Chamber Business of the Year

Congratulations to the Dyersville Chamber’s Business of the Year… Steger Construction!. The winner was announced at Wednesday night’s Dyersville Chamber’s Annual Meeting. This year’s other nominees included Chad’s Pizza, Ideal Decorating, J & R Fashions and Kluesner Construction. Past President Steve Boeckenstedt reviewed what...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Dyersville Needs Votes, Nominated for USA Today Small Town Awards

That’s Dyersville Chamber Director Karla Thompson, who says it’s an honor to be among the top ten towns nominated on a national level. As of Wednesday morning, Dyersville was in 3rd place for “Best Midwestern Small Town” with Traverse City, Michigan leading and 4th place for “Best Small Town Cultural Scene” with Clayton, New York in the lead.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Greater Delaware County Community Foundation Awards Grants

$3,952 – Delaware County Food Bank. $550 – First Presbyterian Church Birthday Bag Program. $750 – West Delaware Elementary and Middle School Book Fair. $1,200 – The Meadows Assisted Living (Harlo Coon Grant) $698 – University of Northern Iowa Foundation (Harlo Coon Grant) Foundation Chairman...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Edgewood Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Two Family Members

An Edgewood man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two family members. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year old Kevin Michael Hansen is charged with two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault after an incident at a home on Newton Street in Edgewood on Sunday morning. According to a...
EDGEWOOD, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Oelwein Woman Arrested after Meth Found During Traffic Stop

An Oelwein woman has been arrested after meth was found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of R Avenue and Highway 93 in Randalia shortly after midnight Thursday morning. An investigation that included assistance from a drug K9 unit discovered illegal substances in the vehicle.
OELWEIN, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Two Arrested on Drug Charges During Traffic Stop Near Delhi

Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Delhi last week after authorities found two large bags of marijuana in their vehicle. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year old Aubrey John Thompson Jr. was pulled over for a traffic violation last Wednesday night on 210th Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. A search was conducted, with authorities finding two large bags each containing over one pound of marijuana.
DELHI, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy