Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Delhi last week after authorities found two large bags of marijuana in their vehicle. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year old Aubrey John Thompson Jr. was pulled over for a traffic violation last Wednesday night on 210th Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. A search was conducted, with authorities finding two large bags each containing over one pound of marijuana.

DELHI, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO