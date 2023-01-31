Read full article on original website
Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Tickets for REO Speedwagon on Sale Saturday
Tickets go on sale this Saturday for REO Speedwagon. The legendary rock band, with numerous hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s such as “Keep On Loving You”, “Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” and“Time For Me To Fly”, was just announced last week as the concert act for rock night at the 2023 Delaware County Fair in Manchester.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
GotD – February Heart Month
Jane Dzaboff with RMC is here to talk about the importance of taking care of your heart and what you can do to prevent Heart Disease.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Steger Construction Named Dyersville Chamber Business of the Year
Congratulations to the Dyersville Chamber’s Business of the Year… Steger Construction!. The winner was announced at Wednesday night’s Dyersville Chamber’s Annual Meeting. This year’s other nominees included Chad’s Pizza, Ideal Decorating, J & R Fashions and Kluesner Construction. Past President Steve Boeckenstedt reviewed what...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – 2023 Producer of the Year
We continue our coverage from the Delaware County Cattlemen Banquet, visiting with the 2023 producers of the year, Brittnay and Tom Wulfekuhle.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Dyersville Needs Votes, Nominated for USA Today Small Town Awards
That’s Dyersville Chamber Director Karla Thompson, who says it’s an honor to be among the top ten towns nominated on a national level. As of Wednesday morning, Dyersville was in 3rd place for “Best Midwestern Small Town” with Traverse City, Michigan leading and 4th place for “Best Small Town Cultural Scene” with Clayton, New York in the lead.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Greater Delaware County Community Foundation Awards Grants
$3,952 – Delaware County Food Bank. $550 – First Presbyterian Church Birthday Bag Program. $750 – West Delaware Elementary and Middle School Book Fair. $1,200 – The Meadows Assisted Living (Harlo Coon Grant) $698 – University of Northern Iowa Foundation (Harlo Coon Grant) Foundation Chairman...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Edgewood Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Two Family Members
An Edgewood man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two family members. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year old Kevin Michael Hansen is charged with two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault after an incident at a home on Newton Street in Edgewood on Sunday morning. According to a...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Oelwein Woman Arrested after Meth Found During Traffic Stop
An Oelwein woman has been arrested after meth was found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of R Avenue and Highway 93 in Randalia shortly after midnight Thursday morning. An investigation that included assistance from a drug K9 unit discovered illegal substances in the vehicle.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Arrested on Drug Charges During Traffic Stop Near Delhi
Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Delhi last week after authorities found two large bags of marijuana in their vehicle. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year old Aubrey John Thompson Jr. was pulled over for a traffic violation last Wednesday night on 210th Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. A search was conducted, with authorities finding two large bags each containing over one pound of marijuana.
Comments / 0