Clemson's 2023 football schedule announced

Clemson has finalized its 2023 football schedule, which includes an ACC opponent in Week 1 for the second straight season.

And for the second straight year, the Tigers will open the season on Labor Day (Sept. 4) with a trip to Duke. It will be Clemson’s first time playing at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham since 2012.

Clemson will host Florida State on Sept. 23, Wake Forest on Oct. 7, Georgia Tech on Nov. 11 and North Carolina on Nov. 18. The Tigers will travel for other league matchups against Syracuse (Sept. 30), Miami (Oct. 21) and NC State (Oct. 28). The ACC announced the full schedule for each team Monday.

Next season will mark UNC’s first trip to Clemson since 2014, and it will be the Tigers’ first trip to Miami for a regular-season game since 2015.

As for the non-conference portion of the slate, that will begin Sept. 9 when Clemson hosts Charleston Southern. The Tigers will also entertain Florida Atlantic on Sept. 16 and Notre Dame on Nov. 4 before concluding the regular season with a Nov. 25 trip to Columbia for its annual rivalry tilt with South Carolina.

While most of the non-conference games have been on the 2023 docket for a while – Charleston Southern’s recent addition being the exception – Monday’s announcement unveiled the dates for a conference slate that’s been forming since the summer. That’s when Clemson found out its eight league opponents for next season as part of the conference’s new 3-5-5 scheduling model .

Under that model, which came as a result of the ACC eliminating divisions, the Tigers will continue to play NC State, Florida State and Georgia Tech annually. Louisville, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Boston College will rotate on the Tigers’ schedule in 2024. Miami will make the return trip to Clemson that season.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

