berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Beloved Berkeley pet food store loses dogged battle to internet retailers; Moderna Salon is moving
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Closing North Berkeley. Ease of online shopping spelled doom for 35-year-old Animal Farm Discount Pet Foods. Romie,...
berkeleyside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in January
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Every week we tell you the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay, then organize them by region for this, our monthly roundup. We hope it helps you find somewhere new to try.
berkeleyside.org
The state rejected Berkeley’s housing plans. What happens next?
State regulators rejected Berkeley’s eight-year housing plan this week, with a letter telling the city to go further in its planned work to upzone wealthy neighborhoods and make other changes to prove it can plan for nearly 9,000 new homes by 2031. The decision by officials in California’s Department...
berkeleyside.org
Remembering Michael Terry, mechanical engineer, woodworker, poet, artist
Michael John Terry, age 76, passed away on Jan. 14. He is survived by his wife, Jan Courtright Simon; brother, Timothy, and sister, Jamie; sons, David, John and James; and grandchildren, Logan, Sabrina, Ethan, Rodrigo, Aaron, Vivienne and Juliette. Michael received his BS from San Jose State University and worked...
berkeleyside.org
Apartments approved at site of downtown Berkeley development battle
When a developer put forward a plan for an 18-story apartment complex on a quiet downtown Berkeley block in 2012, the proposal kicked off a long and contentious debate over high rises and housing in the city’s core. The Berkeley Plaza project was discussed at 37 city meetings over three years and challenged in court; it was ultimately approved, but the developer scrapped the plans in 2020, saying they had become too expensive.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley Wire
Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers. UC Berkeley fires swim coach Teri McKeever (East Bay Times) To afford historic labor contract, UC considers cutting TAs, graduate student admissions (LA Times) Understaffed campus Disabled Students’ Program faces increasing student needs (Daily Cal) Men with...
berkeleyside.org
Tour Berkeley High’s gleaming new building for visual and performing arts
Three years after construction began, a gleaming new A building at Berkeley High opened to students at the beginning of the spring semester. The Berkeley Community Theater is slated to open sometime this year. The theater, which once hosted bands like the Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin, has been seismically...
berkeleyside.org
Workers at Urban Ore, Berkeley’s last salvage store, announce union drive
Workers at Urban Ore announced Wednesday that they intend to unionize. The workers at Berkeley’s last architectural salvage store are hoping to join the Industrial Workers of the World Union 670 and have filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. Organizers said they’re...
berkeleyside.org
At SF IndieFest: Jolly pranksters, sonic tricksters and a madcap murder spree
SF IndieFest is back for 2023, offering another amazing array of flickers both in-person and online from Thursday, Feb. 2, through Sunday, Feb. 12. This year’s menu is highlighted by a pair of films — one a comedy, the other a documentary — satirizing and sharply critiquing contemporary culture and modern media.
berkeleyside.org
Anti-Zionist Jewish activists claim credit for billboard defacement
An anonymous group of anti-Zionist Jewish activists took credit for defacing three JewBelong billboards Wednesday, plastering over and replacing words on three signs a little more than a week after two others were similarly vandalized. Of the three newly defaced billboards, two were in Berkeley and one was in Oakland.
