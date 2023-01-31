Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
Local educators respond to the Education First Plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Educators across Kentucky are all abuzz with Beshear’s new proposal to bolster the public education system. News 40 spoke to a few educators in Barren County about how they felt and the talks seemed optimistic. Assistant superintendent Cortni Crews said that teachers are the backbone and jump starter for every career. Crews told News 40 that she’s a big sports fan, but “if I asked who was the MVP of the Super Bowl last year, people don’t remember, but if I ask who their favorite teacher was they could answer with no hesitation.”
lakercountry.com
RCHS, RCMS go into temporary lockdown Thursday morning; situation now resolved
The Russell County High and Middle Schools went on a brief, hard lockdown this morning following an incident involving a student at the high school. RCHS Principal Shanna Tarter released this statement following the incident…. A student apparently attempted to run from school resource officers when approached regarding an altercation...
wnky.com
Norton Healthcare makes healthcare more accessible with financial program assistance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Norton Healthcare is making their care a lot more accessible to families in the Commonwealth. They have announced that more individuals will be eligible for financial assistance. Families can now qualify if their household income is equal to or less than 300% of the federal poverty guidelines…for example,...
lakercountry.com
Lawsuit filed regarding Adair Youth Detention Center conditions
Troubling details continue to emerge about the conditions at the Adair Youth Detention Center in neighboring Adair County. A lawsuit filed by two former employees against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice describe the conditions inside the facility and certain incidents as “borderline sadistic” and “inhumane.”. The...
wnky.com
Barren Inc. announces Sybil Leamon Volunteer Awards recipients
BARREN CO., Ky.-Earlier this morning, Barren Inc. announced the new Sybil Leamon Volunteer Awards recipients!. Sybil Leamon was a dedicated volunteer and realtor in the Barren County community. These awards were created to recognize the top community volunteers, like Sybil and to honor their contributions to Barren County. Larry Glass...
jpinews.com
Metcalfe County High School Graduates Nine
On Friday, MCHS held a graduation ceremony for nine students who had worked hard and were eligible to graduate mid-year. Superintendent Josh Hurt presented each with his/her diploma. Congratulations 2023 MCHS Graduates!
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student
GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
WBKO
A Glasgow High School Student dies after medical emergency
The latest news and weather. Jeff Griffith resigns as Warren East Football head coach. Jeff Griffith resigns as Warren East Football head coach.
wnky.com
Proposed bill to require school board officials display political affiliations on ballots
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Earlier this week Bowling Green Independent School Board welcomed their newest member tonight to fill the district’s open position. However, this appointment could mark a turning point in Kentucky elections as a bill proposed in the 2023 legislative session could require all future board members to have their political affiliations listed on the ballot.
wnky.com
What’s Happening SoKY: Undergraduate Philosophy Conference
For today’s What’s Happening SoKY we met with Dr. Landon Elkind and Rose Donnelly. They told us about an upcoming undergraduate philosophy conference that’s open to the public! The WKU Philosophy Conference is free and open to all WKU students, faculty, staff, and the broader Bowling Green community. Scholars from the University of Kentucky, Augustana College, Eastern Kentucky University, Southern Utah University, and the University of Louisville will be presenting, so you don’t want to miss out! This event will be held this Saturday, February 4th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
wkyufm.org
Juvenile Justice leaders say Kentucky must meet the challenges of increasingly violent male population
Law enforcement and those working in juvenile detention facilities say Kentucky is dealing with a much more violent male population. Investigations are being conducted into a pair of attacks over the past week at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center. In one incident, three teenagers attacked an employee and barricaded...
WBKO
Glasgow native, artist penned to create downtown mural benefiting nonprofits
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Glasgow is about to get a bit brighter yet again as another mural is in the works for the square. “I mainly paint canvas, but I can’t say no, the murals are fun,” said Casey Page. If you’ve seen a colorful mural around...
wnky.com
WKU celebrates Black History Month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University’s Intercultural Student Engagement Center is filling February with events to celebrate this Black History Month. On Feb. 1 , the opening ceremony for Black History Month was held at the Harbaugh Club in Houchens Stadium. Assistant director of ISEC, Lamario Moore,...
wcluradio.com
Robert Paul Clapp
Robert Paul Clapp, 49, of Glasgow passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence in Glasgow. Robert was born at Fort Eustis, Newport News, VA on May 31, 1973, to the late Richard Scott Clapp and Mary Sue Reynolds Clapp who survives. Robert had worked as a Trucker Driver for most of his life and most recently drove for Crete Carrier Corp. He was a 1991 Barren County High School Graduate and graduated from WKU with a degree in computer science. Robert was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
wnky.com
Quarles visits Warren County to promote Ag Tag Program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles made a stop in Bowling Green today. Quarles is one of 12 candidates vying for the top Republican spot in the May primary. The agriculture commissioner says that, despite the crowded GOP field and a recent Mason-Dixon poll...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
KSP: 3 juveniles attack worker, set up barricade in Ky. detention center
Three juveniles currently housed at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center allegedly attacked a youth worker on Saturday.
wnky.com
Warren East’s Barber signs with the University of the Cumberlands
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Dratayvn barber officially put pen to paper signing with the University of Cumberlands. Barber was a key piece to the success this season for the Raiders on the Smurf Turf. “I grew up playing with everybody here at Warren East and I want to keep...
quicksie983.com
Leitchfield Chosen As Site Of New $3 Million Manufacturing Facility
Leitchfield will be the site of a new $3 million manufacturing facility. On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Water Solutions Unlimited will construct a new facility to increase the capacity to blend and manufacture chemicals used to combat dirty water and corrosion. The company also sells other chemicals to improve water quality. The facility will create eight in-person, full time jobs and four remote positions.
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
Comments / 2