Glasgow, KY

Local educators respond to the Education First Plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Educators across Kentucky are all abuzz with Beshear’s new proposal to bolster the public education system. News 40 spoke to a few educators in Barren County about how they felt and the talks seemed optimistic. Assistant superintendent Cortni Crews said that teachers are the backbone and jump starter for every career. Crews told News 40 that she’s a big sports fan, but “if I asked who was the MVP of the Super Bowl last year, people don’t remember, but if I ask who their favorite teacher was they could answer with no hesitation.”
BARREN COUNTY, KY
RCHS, RCMS go into temporary lockdown Thursday morning; situation now resolved

The Russell County High and Middle Schools went on a brief, hard lockdown this morning following an incident involving a student at the high school. RCHS Principal Shanna Tarter released this statement following the incident…. A student apparently attempted to run from school resource officers when approached regarding an altercation...
Lawsuit filed regarding Adair Youth Detention Center conditions

Troubling details continue to emerge about the conditions at the Adair Youth Detention Center in neighboring Adair County. A lawsuit filed by two former employees against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice describe the conditions inside the facility and certain incidents as “borderline sadistic” and “inhumane.”. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Barren Inc. announces Sybil Leamon Volunteer Awards recipients

BARREN CO., Ky.-Earlier this morning, Barren Inc. announced the new Sybil Leamon Volunteer Awards recipients!. Sybil Leamon was a dedicated volunteer and realtor in the Barren County community. These awards were created to recognize the top community volunteers, like Sybil and to honor their contributions to Barren County. Larry Glass...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Metcalfe County High School Graduates Nine

On Friday, MCHS held a graduation ceremony for nine students who had worked hard and were eligible to graduate mid-year. Superintendent Josh Hurt presented each with his/her diploma. Congratulations 2023 MCHS Graduates!
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student

GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
GLASGOW, KY
Proposed bill to require school board officials display political affiliations on ballots

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Earlier this week Bowling Green Independent School Board welcomed their newest member tonight to fill the district’s open position. However, this appointment could mark a turning point in Kentucky elections as a bill proposed in the 2023 legislative session could require all future board members to have their political affiliations listed on the ballot.
What’s Happening SoKY: Undergraduate Philosophy Conference

For today’s What’s Happening SoKY we met with Dr. Landon Elkind and Rose Donnelly. They told us about an upcoming undergraduate philosophy conference that’s open to the public! The WKU Philosophy Conference is free and open to all WKU students, faculty, staff, and the broader Bowling Green community. Scholars from the University of Kentucky, Augustana College, Eastern Kentucky University, Southern Utah University, and the University of Louisville will be presenting, so you don’t want to miss out! This event will be held this Saturday, February 4th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU celebrates Black History Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University’s Intercultural Student Engagement Center is filling February with events to celebrate this Black History Month. On Feb. 1 , the opening ceremony for Black History Month was held at the Harbaugh Club in Houchens Stadium. Assistant director of ISEC, Lamario Moore,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Robert Paul Clapp

Robert Paul Clapp, 49, of Glasgow passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence in Glasgow. Robert was born at Fort Eustis, Newport News, VA on May 31, 1973, to the late Richard Scott Clapp and Mary Sue Reynolds Clapp who survives. Robert had worked as a Trucker Driver for most of his life and most recently drove for Crete Carrier Corp. He was a 1991 Barren County High School Graduate and graduated from WKU with a degree in computer science. Robert was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
GLASGOW, KY
Quarles visits Warren County to promote Ag Tag Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles made a stop in Bowling Green today. Quarles is one of 12 candidates vying for the top Republican spot in the May primary. The agriculture commissioner says that, despite the crowded GOP field and a recent Mason-Dixon poll...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Leitchfield Chosen As Site Of New $3 Million Manufacturing Facility

Leitchfield will be the site of a new $3 million manufacturing facility. On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Water Solutions Unlimited will construct a new facility to increase the capacity to blend and manufacture chemicals used to combat dirty water and corrosion. The company also sells other chemicals to improve water quality. The facility will create eight in-person, full time jobs and four remote positions.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY

