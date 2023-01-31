ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

mynews4.com

4 U-Haul box vans destroyed after fire at Oddie Boulevard location

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four U-Haul box vans are destroyed in a fire at Oddie Blvd. location in Reno Thursday night. According to Reno Fire Department Chief Battalion Sievert, shortly before 9:00 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 1790 Silverada Blvd. Crews...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

More questions than answers one year after Anna Scott was found in burnt car south of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities in Washoe County continue seeking answers one year after Anna Scott was found in the trunk of a burned out car just south of Reno. February 3 marks exactly 365 days since deputies found the body of 23-year-old Scott in a burnt car on the side of southbound I-580. Investigators quickly determined Scott was shot to death before being stuffed in the trunk and set on fire.
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Shelter in place issued in Southwest Meadows subdivision

Update: Multiple outlets have reported the suspect has surrendered and is in custody. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released only the following statement:. The situation in the southwest Meadows subdivision has been mitigated and the shelter in place has been lifted. Thank you for your patience. The Lyon...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County OKs land swap for Mound House center

The Lyon County Commission on Thursday approved a proposal to exchange property for the future community center in Mound House. The proposal includes the exchange of 158 Garnet Circle with the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District’s property at 56 Red Rock to establish a community center in Mound House and to set a public hearing on the exchange for March 2.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police officers who saved 2 after crash nominated for award

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Reno Police Department officers have been nominated to receive a RISE award for their rescue of two people involved in a crash in November. The award is being given out by Axon, the company who makes the department’s body cameras. On Nov. 26, Officers...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old

A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

2 men arrested for vehicle theft in Silver Springs

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were arrested for vehicle theft in Silver Springs, said the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Thursday night. On Sunday, January 12, 2023, LCSO deputies responded to a report of a "robbery" in Silver Springs, and the vehicle was taken from the victim by force. According to LCSO, the two men were initially identified as "Uncle Bob," and "Colt."
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
Nevada Current

Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart.  Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was killed following a crash along Interstate 80 in Lyon County over the weekend. According to Nevada State Police, it happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunday morning on 80 east, about 5 miles from the East Fernley exit. Investigators say a white Ford F-150 pickup veered into the center dirt median for unknown reasons. The driver then reportedly steered back toward the road, causing the truck to rotate back across the highway and into the dirt shoulder on the right side before overturning.
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Victim severely burned in Sparks house fire, cause under investigation

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Two people narrowly escaped a burning house in Sparks on Thursday morning. Crews responded to reports of a fire with someone possibly trapped off the 500 block of Abbay Way just before 10:30 a.m. on February 2. When crews arrived on scene, they found moderate...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism. They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A man is behind bars after an hours-long standoff prompted a shelter-in-place order in Fernley earlier this week. Lakhvir Singh was arrested after barricading himself inside a home off Olive Branch Court south of Fernley High School. Just before 1 p.m. on February...
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
SPARKS, NV

