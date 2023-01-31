Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
mynews4.com
4 U-Haul box vans destroyed after fire at Oddie Boulevard location
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four U-Haul box vans are destroyed in a fire at Oddie Blvd. location in Reno Thursday night. According to Reno Fire Department Chief Battalion Sievert, shortly before 9:00 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 1790 Silverada Blvd. Crews...
mynews4.com
Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
mynews4.com
More questions than answers one year after Anna Scott was found in burnt car south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities in Washoe County continue seeking answers one year after Anna Scott was found in the trunk of a burned out car just south of Reno. February 3 marks exactly 365 days since deputies found the body of 23-year-old Scott in a burnt car on the side of southbound I-580. Investigators quickly determined Scott was shot to death before being stuffed in the trunk and set on fire.
fernleyreporter.com
Shelter in place issued in Southwest Meadows subdivision
Update: Multiple outlets have reported the suspect has surrendered and is in custody. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released only the following statement:. The situation in the southwest Meadows subdivision has been mitigated and the shelter in place has been lifted. Thank you for your patience. The Lyon...
mynews4.com
Carson City coffee shop cleared to reopen after multiple health district violations
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — After being forced to shut down in mid-January due to various health and safety violations — a popular coffee shop in downtown Carson City has been cleared to reopen for business. Comma Coffee, which sits in the heart of the capital...
Carson City: Nevada’s capital full of charm as lawmakers return for ‘normal’ session
The 2023 Nevada Legislature convenes Monday, and there are changes to the city and leadership alike ... new contenders to host back-room political deals, new faces in leadership, new options for flying to Reno, some new lunch spots and plenty of opportunities for recreation.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County OKs land swap for Mound House center
The Lyon County Commission on Thursday approved a proposal to exchange property for the future community center in Mound House. The proposal includes the exchange of 158 Garnet Circle with the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District’s property at 56 Red Rock to establish a community center in Mound House and to set a public hearing on the exchange for March 2.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police officers who saved 2 after crash nominated for award
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Reno Police Department officers have been nominated to receive a RISE award for their rescue of two people involved in a crash in November. The award is being given out by Axon, the company who makes the department’s body cameras. On Nov. 26, Officers...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old
A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
mynews4.com
2 men arrested for vehicle theft in Silver Springs
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were arrested for vehicle theft in Silver Springs, said the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Thursday night. On Sunday, January 12, 2023, LCSO deputies responded to a report of a "robbery" in Silver Springs, and the vehicle was taken from the victim by force. According to LCSO, the two men were initially identified as "Uncle Bob," and "Colt."
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was killed following a crash along Interstate 80 in Lyon County over the weekend. According to Nevada State Police, it happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunday morning on 80 east, about 5 miles from the East Fernley exit. Investigators say a white Ford F-150 pickup veered into the center dirt median for unknown reasons. The driver then reportedly steered back toward the road, causing the truck to rotate back across the highway and into the dirt shoulder on the right side before overturning.
mynews4.com
Victim severely burned in Sparks house fire, cause under investigation
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Two people narrowly escaped a burning house in Sparks on Thursday morning. Crews responded to reports of a fire with someone possibly trapped off the 500 block of Abbay Way just before 10:30 a.m. on February 2. When crews arrived on scene, they found moderate...
KOLO TV Reno
Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism. They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.
mynews4.com
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A man is behind bars after an hours-long standoff prompted a shelter-in-place order in Fernley earlier this week. Lakhvir Singh was arrested after barricading himself inside a home off Olive Branch Court south of Fernley High School. Just before 1 p.m. on February...
mynews4.com
I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
mynews4.com
Nevada state office testing pilot program allowing parents to bring infants to work
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada treasurer Zach Conine is testing a pilot program that allows new mothers and fathers who work in his office to bring infants to the workplace until they're 6 months old. According to Conine, employees who want to participate will notify their supervisor that...
