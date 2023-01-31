Read full article on original website
Bowling Green’s Gonzaga, Carver, Patterson Sign Letters Of Intent
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Jaycee Patterson signed with Southern Illinois University for soccer, Tomas Gonzaga signed with Berea College for soccer as well, and Lily-Kate Carver signed with Morehead State University for beach volleyball. “Especially with my height, not many girls, my height go deep one, so I’m very...
Warren East’s Barber signs with the University of the Cumberlands
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Dratayvn barber officially put pen to paper signing with the University of Cumberlands. Barber was a key piece to the success this season for the Raiders on the Smurf Turf. “I grew up playing with everybody here at Warren East and I want to keep...
Allen Shines in Hilltoppers’ 81-74 Victory over UTSA
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In his first start of his collegiate career, redshirt junior Dontaie Allen led the Hilltoppers to an 81-74 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners at home in E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday night. Allen turned in a career night of 22 points – including 12 from the 3-point line – seven boards, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes of action.
Howard stays home, signs Letter of Intent with WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Gators football star Lofton Howard signed his letter of intent with Western Kentucky University. Lofton’s father, Will Howard, played for WKU and Lofton’s sister, Katie Howar, – currently plays volleyball for Travis Hudson on the hill. Here is what the Greenwood star...
Hardesty, Bitterling sign Letters of Intent
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – We start at South Warren High School where a pair of football signings happened earlier tonight. Kj Hardesty and Corey Bitterling signed with Kentucky Wesleyan and Georgetown College respectively. Here’s what the two had to say about their decisions to play collegiate football. “My...
Pet of the Day: Sally
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Sally! This calico guinea pig is only ten months old and warms up to strangers quickly. She has a house that will be coming home with her due to how attached she is to it! This sweet girl loves to explore and eat some yogurt snacks! You can adopt Sally today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
WKU celebrates Black History Month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University’s Intercultural Student Engagement Center is filling February with events to celebrate this Black History Month. On Feb. 1 , the opening ceremony for Black History Month was held at the Harbaugh Club in Houchens Stadium. Assistant director of ISEC, Lamario Moore,...
Parker-Bennett-Curry celebrates 100th day of school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Elementary students at Parker-Bennett-Curry were looking a little older than usual today. They were celebrating the 100th day of school! A lot of the kids, and staff, dressed up as if they were 100 years old with canes, walkers, wigs and more. The school celebrated the milestone with...
Pet of the Day: Luna Claire
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Luna Claire. This sweet tabby is only a year old and loves to be held! She’s definitely a chill, cuddly girl and would be a perfect first-time pet for anyone out there. You can adopt Luna Claire at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
What’s Happening SoKY: Undergraduate Philosophy Conference
For today’s What’s Happening SoKY we met with Dr. Landon Elkind and Rose Donnelly. They told us about an upcoming undergraduate philosophy conference that’s open to the public! The WKU Philosophy Conference is free and open to all WKU students, faculty, staff, and the broader Bowling Green community. Scholars from the University of Kentucky, Augustana College, Eastern Kentucky University, Southern Utah University, and the University of Louisville will be presenting, so you don’t want to miss out! This event will be held this Saturday, February 4th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Barren Inc. announces Sybil Leamon Volunteer Awards recipients
BARREN CO., Ky.-Earlier this morning, Barren Inc. announced the new Sybil Leamon Volunteer Awards recipients!. Sybil Leamon was a dedicated volunteer and realtor in the Barren County community. These awards were created to recognize the top community volunteers, like Sybil and to honor their contributions to Barren County. Larry Glass...
Quarles visits Warren County to promote Ag Tag Program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles made a stop in Bowling Green today. Quarles is one of 12 candidates vying for the top Republican spot in the May primary. The agriculture commissioner says that, despite the crowded GOP field and a recent Mason-Dixon poll...
Local educators respond to the Education First Plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Educators across Kentucky are all abuzz with Beshear’s new proposal to bolster the public education system. News 40 spoke to a few educators in Barren County about how they felt and the talks seemed optimistic. Assistant superintendent Cortni Crews said that teachers are the backbone and jump starter for every career. Crews told News 40 that she’s a big sports fan, but “if I asked who was the MVP of the Super Bowl last year, people don’t remember, but if I ask who their favorite teacher was they could answer with no hesitation.”
Warren County Emergency Management to test tornado sirens Friday
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Emergency Management will be testing the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens throughout the county Friday, Feb. 3. Emergency management says the test will begin at 12 p.m., and sirens will sound for three minutes. For questions, contact the Warren County Emergency Management office at...
Proposed bill to require school board officials display political affiliations on ballots
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Earlier this week Bowling Green Independent School Board welcomed their newest member tonight to fill the district’s open position. However, this appointment could mark a turning point in Kentucky elections as a bill proposed in the 2023 legislative session could require all future board members to have their political affiliations listed on the ballot.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – One student is facing expulsion at Logan County High School after police say the student threatened a fellow classmate. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that threats had been made from one student to another. The content of these threats has not been released at this time.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office releases use of force report
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With many calling for police reform, law enforcement agencies across the country are under a microscope. Today, at the Warren County Fiscal Court meeting, Warren County sheriff Brett Hightower released a use of force report that details each arrest incident from January 2019 to December 2022.
