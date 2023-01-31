BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Educators across Kentucky are all abuzz with Beshear’s new proposal to bolster the public education system. News 40 spoke to a few educators in Barren County about how they felt and the talks seemed optimistic. Assistant superintendent Cortni Crews said that teachers are the backbone and jump starter for every career. Crews told News 40 that she’s a big sports fan, but “if I asked who was the MVP of the Super Bowl last year, people don’t remember, but if I ask who their favorite teacher was they could answer with no hesitation.”

BARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO