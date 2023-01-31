Read full article on original website
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
PWMania
Vince McMahon is Willing to Leave WWE if the Buyer is Not Interested in Keeping Him
During today’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was asked if Vince McMahon would resign if the company’s future owner did not want Vince on board. Khan stated that Vince would step down in that situation, putting to rest a rumor that had circulated since word got out that Vince was returning to help sell the company. At this time, there is no word on who is the favorite to buy WWE, nor do we know which of the rumored suitors would be interested in keeping Vince in charge.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Talent Watching the Royal Rumble Main Event Backstage, Vince McMahon, More
As PWMania.com previously reported, it has been stated by a number of different sources that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not present at the Royal Rumble that took place over the weekend, and that the show did not reflect his creative input in any way. One of the few things...
PWMania
AEW Announces Launch of Live Events Series “AEW House Rules,” Tony Khan Comments
AEW Announces Launch of Live Events Series: “AEW House Rules”. — Intimate, Weekend Events to Kick Off in Markets. Across the U.S., Starting March 18 in Troy, Ohio — Feb. 1, 2023 – AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced the launch of “AEW House Rules,” a live event series taking place on select weekends in markets across the country. Continuing the promotion’s meteoric rise and following the success of “AEW: Dynamite” on Wednesdays on TBS and “AEW: Rampage” on Fridays on TNT, fans can expect an up close and personal experience at local venues along with a spectacular and engaging environment.
PWMania
AEW Considering Launching Streaming Service, Likely in Collaboration With Warner Bros. Discovery
It appears that AEW will soon be available on a streaming service in the United States, whether through their own OTT platform or by licencing their streaming rights to a streaming service, as WWE did with Peacock for a large sum of money. Bloomberg has an article with AEW President...
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
PWMania
What Roman Reigns Said to Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble
As the WWE Royal Rumble event ended on Saturday, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa. Although it was difficult to understand what Reigns was saying, after what remained of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
PWMania
New Details on Charlotte Flair Defeating Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title on December 30th, 2022, right after Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. According to reports, Charlotte’s victory was a “late decision,” and she revealed in an interview with Ryan Satin that she...
PWMania
Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Threatens To Beat WWE Royal Rumble Standout's 'Stupid Ass'
Chris Jericho's in-character tweets rarely fail to rile up wrestling fans. On Tuesday, "The Ocho" was at it once again while responding to comments made by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that it was an honor and privilege to be "jobbed out" to GUNTHER at Saturday's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker further stressed that he would "rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week" while discussing his brief cameo in WWE's battle royal.
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
PWMania
Batista Hoping for WWE Hall of Fame Induction This Year
This year, Batista hopes to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Animal was originally announced for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, but the Induction Ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. The 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were then combined in 2021, with no fans present, but Batista was unable to attend. He told fans in a March 2021 tweet, “To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser”
PWMania
John Cena Reportedly Locked in for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
Despite his busy schedule in Hollywood, John Cena will return for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena hasn’t worked a WrestleMania since the Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt in 2020, but the company has wanted him for this year’s show for months and will get him.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Executive Confirms Special WrestleMania Match
WWE’s current regime has been known to reinvent its strategies and come up with some really exciting ideas for new match types. We have already seen this with Shawn Micheals developing the Iron Survivor Challenge for NXT and Triple H and his team dedicating a match based on sponsorship from another company recently. Moreover, a WWE Executive now has confirmed that the trend will continue at WrestleMania 39 as well.
PWMania
Backstage News on Current Plans for Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania 39
Over the last two months, WWE has made several changes to Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 plans. As PWMania.com previously reported, plans for a match between Rousey and Becky Lynch were scrapped, because WWE had other plans for the former UFC star. WWE had planned to have Rousey defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania as late as December 30.
PWMania
Update on Piper Niven (Doudrop) Following Her WWE TV Return
Piper Niven returned to WWE with the Doudrop name dropped during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Niven was unable to appear on television for several months due to illness. Niven first mentioned the possibility of resuming her old name publicly in August. The Daily Mail‘s Alex McCarthy noted the following about the name change, “Sportsmail has learned that Niven got the green light to change her name one month before the Rumble. It was decided the Rumble was a fitting place to re-debut the name.”
PWMania
Several Top Superstars Film Wheel of Fortune for WWE Week
WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Big E, Bayley, Natalya, Carmella, Maryse, Liv Morgan, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair filmed episodes for WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA. For the games, WWE Superstars were...
PWMania
Road Dogg Says Damian Priest Will Be a Universal Champion One Day, Praises Dominik Mysterio
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including praising Dominik Mysterio for becoming one of the most hated heels in the company. “I’ll tell you...
