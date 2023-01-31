Read full article on original website
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
News-Herald.com
Lake Erie men’s basketball staying in position to host G-MAC tournament game
Graduate guard PJ Jones and his Lake Erie College teammates are on a mission. For the first time since the LEC basketball programs made the jump from Division III to Division II in 2008, the men’s team can finish in the top four of the regular-season standings and host a first-round game in the postseason tournament.
News-Herald.com
Destiny Leo scores 30 as Cleveland State women improve to 20-3
The Cleveland State women’s basketball team is having one heck of a season. It should come as no surprise so is CSU junior Destiny Leo of Eastlake North. On Feb. 2 during a rare 11 a.m. tip against Robert Morris at the Wolstein Center, Leo and the Vikings got it done during a 61-43 victory.
News-Herald.com
High school football: Coaches proud of their academic All-Ohioans
The high school football season is a few months in the rearview mirror, but that hasn’t stopped a handful of area teams and individuals from reaping awards from the 2022 season. Four area schools and seven area individuals have been named Academic All-Ohio recipients by the Ohio High School...
News-Herald.com
Beachwood vs. West Geauga boys basketball: Bison start, finish strong to fend off Wolverines
Fans at Beachwood had hardly settled into their seats when the Bison burst out to a 13-0 lead in the first two minutes of their CVC Chagrin Division contest with visiting West Geauga on Jan. 31. The Wolverines picked themselves up and battled back nicely, though, and whittled their deficit...
News-Herald.com
Kirtland vs. Cardinal boys basketball: Hornets survive 2OT thriller, 54-49, take two-game lead in CVC Valley
With not just postseason seeding but the CVC Valley division title in the balance, Kirtland knew it needed someone to step up in double overtime against visiting Cardinal on Jan. 31. Enter Gino Blasini and Vincent Carriero. Blasini established board control and hauled in a pair of key rebounds after...
News-Herald.com
John Carroll AD Michelle Morgan named commissioner of college hockey conferences
John Carroll athletic director Michelle Morgan is moving on after five years on the job. The University announced Feb. 2 Morgan is leaving JCU to become the commissioner of the Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America — Division I conferences for men’s and women’s hockey. Morgan’s...
News-Herald.com
JCU grad Tom Kaufman of Lake Catholic named Blue Streaks’ defensive coordinator
A familiar face is returning to John Carroll to run the Blue Streaks defense in 2023. On Jan. 31, the University announced the hiring of Tom Kaufman as JCU’s next defensive coordinator. Kaufman, 42, replaces Jeff Long, who left his post as the team’s DC to become the head...
News-Herald.com
Cleveland: IWASM plans next ‘Dinner with a Slice of History’
The International Women’s Air & Space Museum will host its first “Dinner with a Slice of History” program of 2023 on Feb. 24 in Cleveland. Entitled “Stars in the Sky: Casey Grant’s Story,” the program welcomes one of Delta Airlines first Black female flight attendants, Casey Grant, and will be held both in-person and via Zoom, according to a news release.
News-Herald.com
Kevin is Always Mixing in new Chardon bakery
Kevin Is Always Mixing may be an unusual name for a bakery, but likely one that’s not easily forgotten after sampling the shop’s offerings. Kevin Keough, who operates the store in Chardon, said it was a friend who observed his numerous baking projects and made the “always mixing” comment that prompted the moniker. He explains that an interest in baking began stirring during an unsuccessful quest for tasty pastries in area stores.
News-Herald.com
Lake County police departments continue to respond to string of vehicle thefts
The rise in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts has moved multiple Lake County police departments to provide free steering wheel locks for residents. The Eastlake Police Department is issuing free steering wheel locks for Hyundai vehicles only at this time. The department has also reached out to the Kia Corporation due to the rise in thefts with Kia vehicles that use a key to start the ignition and is awaiting a response back. Residents will be kept notified.
News-Herald.com
Lake County JFS: Changes to SNAP, Medicaid programs forthcoming
For nearly three years, since a public health emergency was federally declared due to the pandemic, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid have been operating under altered federal regulations. However, with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 signed into law by President Joe Biden at the end of December, several...
News-Herald.com
Footprints Center for Autism holding A Blue Carpet Affair on April 29
Footprints Center for Autism is gearing up for its fifth annual fundraising event and fashion show. A Blue Carpet Affair will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. April 29 at Pine Ridge Country Club in Wickliffe. The gala will consist of a dinner, music and dancing, a large basket...
News-Herald.com
Mentor Public Library hosting all-day, crop-a-thon for scrapbookers
Mentor Public Library is hosting an all-day, crop-a-thon for scrapbookers on Feb. 25 at its Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and scrapbookers should bring their supplies for a full day of cropping. A light breakfast will be provided. Registration is...
News-Herald.com
Mentor seeks public input on Heisley resurfacing project
Mentor is proposing to resurface Heisley Road between Hendricks Road and State Route 2, and as part of the approval process, the city is seeking public input regarding this project. According to a news release from the city, the project is scheduled to begin in August and will continue through...
