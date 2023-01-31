Kevin Is Always Mixing may be an unusual name for a bakery, but likely one that’s not easily forgotten after sampling the shop’s offerings. Kevin Keough, who operates the store in Chardon, said it was a friend who observed his numerous baking projects and made the “always mixing” comment that prompted the moniker. He explains that an interest in baking began stirring during an unsuccessful quest for tasty pastries in area stores.

CHARDON, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO