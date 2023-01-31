ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, OH

Destiny Leo scores 30 as Cleveland State women improve to 20-3

The Cleveland State women’s basketball team is having one heck of a season. It should come as no surprise so is CSU junior Destiny Leo of Eastlake North. On Feb. 2 during a rare 11 a.m. tip against Robert Morris at the Wolstein Center, Leo and the Vikings got it done during a 61-43 victory.
CLEVELAND, OH
High school football: Coaches proud of their academic All-Ohioans

The high school football season is a few months in the rearview mirror, but that hasn’t stopped a handful of area teams and individuals from reaping awards from the 2022 season. Four area schools and seven area individuals have been named Academic All-Ohio recipients by the Ohio High School...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland: IWASM plans next ‘Dinner with a Slice of History’

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum will host its first “Dinner with a Slice of History” program of 2023 on Feb. 24 in Cleveland. Entitled “Stars in the Sky: Casey Grant’s Story,” the program welcomes one of Delta Airlines first Black female flight attendants, Casey Grant, and will be held both in-person and via Zoom, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kevin is Always Mixing in new Chardon bakery

Kevin Is Always Mixing may be an unusual name for a bakery, but likely one that’s not easily forgotten after sampling the shop’s offerings. Kevin Keough, who operates the store in Chardon, said it was a friend who observed his numerous baking projects and made the “always mixing” comment that prompted the moniker. He explains that an interest in baking began stirring during an unsuccessful quest for tasty pastries in area stores.
CHARDON, OH
Lake County police departments continue to respond to string of vehicle thefts

The rise in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts has moved multiple Lake County police departments to provide free steering wheel locks for residents. The Eastlake Police Department is issuing free steering wheel locks for Hyundai vehicles only at this time. The department has also reached out to the Kia Corporation due to the rise in thefts with Kia vehicles that use a key to start the ignition and is awaiting a response back. Residents will be kept notified.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Lake County JFS: Changes to SNAP, Medicaid programs forthcoming

For nearly three years, since a public health emergency was federally declared due to the pandemic, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid have been operating under altered federal regulations. However, with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 signed into law by President Joe Biden at the end of December, several...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Mentor Public Library hosting all-day, crop-a-thon for scrapbookers

Mentor Public Library is hosting an all-day, crop-a-thon for scrapbookers on Feb. 25 at its Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and scrapbookers should bring their supplies for a full day of cropping. A light breakfast will be provided. Registration is...
MENTOR, OH
Mentor seeks public input on Heisley resurfacing project

Mentor is proposing to resurface Heisley Road between Hendricks Road and State Route 2, and as part of the approval process, the city is seeking public input regarding this project. According to a news release from the city, the project is scheduled to begin in August and will continue through...
MENTOR, OH

