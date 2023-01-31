South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer hopes to close strong this week in the 2023 recruiting cycle with another big fish to add to the Gamecocks' top-20 class, as ranked by 247Sports. This is already one of the highest-rated hauls in program history with 11 four-stars, including several within the Top247 national rankings. South Carolina enters National Signing Day with one target left on the board, uncommitted five-star Nyckoles Harbor. Late intel Wednesday suggests Harbor could be heading to Oregon — the track star is deciding between the Ducks, Gamecocks, Maryland and Michigan.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO