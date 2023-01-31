NWA Women’s Champion Kamille appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “NWA to me, it just means like freedom. We’ve had a lot of people come in from other promotions or just the Indies and I feel like with the NWA the way, Billy runs it, you just have the ability to kind of explore yourself, explore where you want to go with your character, how you want to talk in your promos. I mean, he just gives all the wrestlers so much freedom to find themselves. And I think like, that’s the most important thing for me.

1 DAY AGO