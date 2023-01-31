Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PWMania
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tongiht’s Show In Greenville, S.C. (2/3/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend. On tap for tonight’s show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story...
PWMania
Footage of NASCAR Angle with Top WWE Stars Airing on Tonight’s SmackDown
On tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX, WWE will air an angle involving several Superstars from a NASCAR race. WWE Superstars raced alongside NASCAR at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night, as seen in the video below. In a race, Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio, and the post-race celebration featured Rey and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day.
PWMania
New Details on Charlotte Flair Defeating Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title on December 30th, 2022, right after Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. According to reports, Charlotte’s victory was a “late decision,” and she revealed in an interview with Ryan Satin that she...
PWMania
Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
PWMania
What Roman Reigns Said to Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble
As the WWE Royal Rumble event ended on Saturday, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa. Although it was difficult to understand what Reigns was saying, after what remained of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
PWMania
Batista Hoping for WWE Hall of Fame Induction This Year
This year, Batista hopes to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Animal was originally announced for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, but the Induction Ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. The 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were then combined in 2021, with no fans present, but Batista was unable to attend. He told fans in a March 2021 tweet, “To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser”
PWMania
Backstage News on ROH Returning to TV, Upcoming ROH Tapings Scheduled
ROH is reportedly planning to film their new TV show over the last weekend of February. According to a new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling, wrestlers have been told that the tapings will take place in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. The tapings are expected to take place at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
PWMania
Update on Piper Niven (Doudrop) Following Her WWE TV Return
Piper Niven returned to WWE with the Doudrop name dropped during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Niven was unable to appear on television for several months due to illness. Niven first mentioned the possibility of resuming her old name publicly in August. The Daily Mail‘s Alex McCarthy noted the following about the name change, “Sportsmail has learned that Niven got the green light to change her name one month before the Rumble. It was decided the Rumble was a fitting place to re-debut the name.”
PWMania
Kamille Discusses the Importance of the NWA, Having Creative Control, Charlotte Flair, and More
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “NWA to me, it just means like freedom. We’ve had a lot of people come in from other promotions or just the Indies and I feel like with the NWA the way, Billy runs it, you just have the ability to kind of explore yourself, explore where you want to go with your character, how you want to talk in your promos. I mean, he just gives all the wrestlers so much freedom to find themselves. And I think like, that’s the most important thing for me.
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – Feburary 2, 2023
Match starts off with a handshake before Damon Kemp gets a waist lock but Shelton Benjamin reverses and takes it to the mat. Kemp is able to switch and they do some mat wrestling before Benjamin rolls to the corner to break. Benjamin grabs an arm and they trade counters before Kemp gets an arm drag.
PWMania
Road Dogg Says Damian Priest Will Be a Universal Champion One Day, Praises Dominik Mysterio
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including praising Dominik Mysterio for becoming one of the most hated heels in the company. “I’ll tell you...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Reveals Funny Story About Final Match In NJPW Before Launching AEW
Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “The American Nightmare” spoke about his final match in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) before leaving to launch All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with The Elite.
PWMania
No Creative Plans for WWE SmackDown Star Who Has Been Cleared of Injury for Months
Aliyah has been absent from WWE SmackDown for months, but it appears that her absence is not due to an injury. In September, Aliyah suffered an elevated first rib and an AC sprain. She was working on SmackDown with Raquel Rodriguez at the time, and the injury forced her to miss a few weeks.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/3/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 3 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers are below:. * AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Comments on William Regal Returning to WWE and What Regal’s Been Doing
WWE’s new Vice President of Global Talent Development, William Regal, has been back with the company for a month, but he has spent the majority of his time with the main roster. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a press...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Pitches Idea for The Rock at WrestleMania 39
Even though it appears that The Rock will not be participating in a match at WWE WrestleMania 39, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has proposed the possibility of The Rock being involved in the event in a role that does not involve wrestling. During his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff...
PWMania
Several Top Superstars Film Wheel of Fortune for WWE Week
WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Big E, Bayley, Natalya, Carmella, Maryse, Liv Morgan, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair filmed episodes for WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA. For the games, WWE Superstars were...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Comments On Not Liking To Take Time Off From AEW
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview promoting all things AEW. During the discussion, the longtime All Elite Wrestling star spoke about not taking time off from the promotion, as well as how pro wrestling still feeds his soul. Featured below...
