Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

Footage of NASCAR Angle with Top WWE Stars Airing on Tonight’s SmackDown

On tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX, WWE will air an angle involving several Superstars from a NASCAR race. WWE Superstars raced alongside NASCAR at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night, as seen in the video below. In a race, Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio, and the post-race celebration featured Rey and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day.
PWMania

New Details on Charlotte Flair Defeating Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title on December 30th, 2022, right after Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. According to reports, Charlotte’s victory was a “late decision,” and she revealed in an interview with Ryan Satin that she...
PWMania

Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return

Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
PWMania

What Roman Reigns Said to Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble

As the WWE Royal Rumble event ended on Saturday, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa. Although it was difficult to understand what Reigns was saying, after what remained of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
PWMania

Batista Hoping for WWE Hall of Fame Induction This Year

This year, Batista hopes to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Animal was originally announced for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, but the Induction Ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. The 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were then combined in 2021, with no fans present, but Batista was unable to attend. He told fans in a March 2021 tweet, “To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser”
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Backstage News on ROH Returning to TV, Upcoming ROH Tapings Scheduled

ROH is reportedly planning to film their new TV show over the last weekend of February. According to a new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling, wrestlers have been told that the tapings will take place in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. The tapings are expected to take place at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Update on Piper Niven (Doudrop) Following Her WWE TV Return

Piper Niven returned to WWE with the Doudrop name dropped during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Niven was unable to appear on television for several months due to illness. Niven first mentioned the possibility of resuming her old name publicly in August. The Daily Mail‘s Alex McCarthy noted the following about the name change, “Sportsmail has learned that Niven got the green light to change her name one month before the Rumble. It was decided the Rumble was a fitting place to re-debut the name.”
PWMania

Kamille Discusses the Importance of the NWA, Having Creative Control, Charlotte Flair, and More

NWA Women’s Champion Kamille appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “NWA to me, it just means like freedom. We’ve had a lot of people come in from other promotions or just the Indies and I feel like with the NWA the way, Billy runs it, you just have the ability to kind of explore yourself, explore where you want to go with your character, how you want to talk in your promos. I mean, he just gives all the wrestlers so much freedom to find themselves. And I think like, that’s the most important thing for me.
PWMania

WWE Main Event Results – Feburary 2, 2023

Match starts off with a handshake before Damon Kemp gets a waist lock but Shelton Benjamin reverses and takes it to the mat. Kemp is able to switch and they do some mat wrestling before Benjamin rolls to the corner to break. Benjamin grabs an arm and they trade counters before Kemp gets an arm drag.
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Reveals Funny Story About Final Match In NJPW Before Launching AEW

Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “The American Nightmare” spoke about his final match in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) before leaving to launch All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with The Elite.
PWMania

Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/3/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 3 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers are below:. * AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy...
DAYTON, OH
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Pitches Idea for The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Even though it appears that The Rock will not be participating in a match at WWE WrestleMania 39, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has proposed the possibility of The Rock being involved in the event in a role that does not involve wrestling. During his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff...
PWMania

Several Top Superstars Film Wheel of Fortune for WWE Week

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Big E, Bayley, Natalya, Carmella, Maryse, Liv Morgan, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair filmed episodes for WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA. For the games, WWE Superstars were...
CULVER CITY, CA
PWMania

Jon Moxley Comments On Not Liking To Take Time Off From AEW

Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview promoting all things AEW. During the discussion, the longtime All Elite Wrestling star spoke about not taking time off from the promotion, as well as how pro wrestling still feeds his soul. Featured below...

