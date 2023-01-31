Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Education bill that some say would take money away from Nebraska schools returns
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Opportunity Scholarships Act is once again dividing lawmakers, educators and families across Nebraska. Legislative Bill 753 would give a tax credit to people who donate to scholarship-granting organizations, which supporters say would help low-income and working-class students. It’s been debated at previous legislative sessions...
klkntv.com
NAPE members approve deal with State of Nebraska granting raises
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After months of heated negotiations, the State of Nebraska has struck a deal with its workers. Gov. Jim Pillen announced an agreement Wednesday between the state and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. All of the union’s more than 8,000 members will be getting a...
Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges
LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
klkntv.com
Help could be coming for Nebraska farmers who can’t afford soaring property taxes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen spoke in support of Legislative Bill 820 on Friday, saying it would be a lifeline for family farms. Pillen says he recently received a letter from a farmer who can’t make enough income to pay his property taxes. The governor added, “That’s just wrong.”
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes
LINCOLN — An amendment to a proposed voter ID law, one that calls for mail-in voters to see a notary, was among points that drew fire during a public hearing Wednesday that stretched nearly six hours. “It’s full of flaws and bureaucratic B.S.,” Jaden Perkins, a North Omaha community organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, […] The post Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
‘No voter left behind’: Senators hear thoughts on how Nebraska should implement voter ID
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A hearing on Nebraska’s voter ID bill took place Wednesday afternoon in front of the Government, Military and Veteran Affairs Committee. Chairman Tom Brewer led the hearing, taking about an hour’s worth of testimony from each side. The bill, introduced by State Sen....
klkntv.com
Second Amendment Preservation Act would limit enforcement of federal gun laws in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would nullify some federal gun laws in Nebraska, got a hearing Thursday before a legislative committee. If the bill is passed, law enforcement would be prohibited from enforcing federal firearm laws if they conflict with Nebraska law. Sen. Steve...
News Channel Nebraska
Everyone’s a winner, few are satisfied: Why school improvement may vary under Gov. Pillen’s education overhaul
NORFOLK, Neb. -- There are 279 public school districts in the state of Nebraska, and 279 different outcomes of Gov. Jim Pillen’s new plan for funding public schools. Nebraska currently ranks 49th across the nation in state tax dollar support of public schools. Under the current system, the state...
klkntv.com
Hearing on proposed abortion ban draws hundreds to Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two sides of the abortion debate clashed at the State Capitol on Wednesday as a committee heard testimony on a proposed abortion ban. Hundreds of Nebraskans flooded the halls. A member of the Legislature staff said the turnout for the hearing was the most...
klkntv.com
Nebraska could remain part of push for constitutional convention past 2027
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska is among the states calling for a Convention of States, which would propose and consider changes to the Constitution. And some lawmakers want to make sure Nebraska remains a part of that group. So far, 19 states have signed up to be part of...
klin.com
Nebraskans Encouraged to Search for Unclaimed Property
Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to observe Unclaimed Property Day, which falls on Feb. 1. Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante tells KLIN that one in five Nebraskans has some sort of unclaimed property. The valuables are almost entirely cash assets, including checking, saving, and investment accounts, insurance policies, uncashed paychecks, and stocks and bonds.
Nebraska educators and parents clash over proposed 'Parental Bill of Rights'
For years now classrooms and school board meetings have become the front lines of a clash between career educators and conservative parents.
hppr.org
Can a state organization charge $44,000 for emails? A Nebraska lawsuit may answer that
The Flatwater Free Press, a Nebraska-based non-profit news organization, is suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over a public records request related to nitrates in Nebraska’s waterways. While state organizations are allowed to charge for the work of completing a records request, the amount that NDEE is...
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS launches tool to help residents find benefits
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans can find what benefits they qualify for under a new tool from the Department of Health and Human Services. “The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for," said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal."
KETV.com
Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots
LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law
WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
klkntv.com
Quirks from Nebraska license plate shortage will be ironed out with time, state says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Supply chain problems have made it hard for manufacturers to get ahold of aluminum and other supplies to make license plates. Coincidentally, every Nebraska driver is due for a new plate this year, which could make for inconveniences when it’s time to renew your tags.
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
