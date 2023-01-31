ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 10

Related
klkntv.com

Education bill that some say would take money away from Nebraska schools returns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Opportunity Scholarships Act is once again dividing lawmakers, educators and families across Nebraska. Legislative Bill 753 would give a tax credit to people who donate to scholarship-granting organizations, which supporters say would help low-income and working-class students. It’s been debated at previous legislative sessions...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

NAPE members approve deal with State of Nebraska granting raises

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After months of heated negotiations, the State of Nebraska has struck a deal with its workers. Gov. Jim Pillen announced an agreement Wednesday between the state and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. All of the union’s more than 8,000 members will be getting a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges

LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes

LINCOLN — An amendment to a proposed voter ID law, one that calls for mail-in voters to see a notary, was among points that drew fire during a public hearing Wednesday that stretched nearly six hours. “It’s full of flaws and bureaucratic B.S.,” Jaden Perkins, a North Omaha community organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, […] The post Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Nebraskans Encouraged to Search for Unclaimed Property

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to observe Unclaimed Property Day, which falls on Feb. 1. Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante tells KLIN that one in five Nebraskans has some sort of unclaimed property. The valuables are almost entirely cash assets, including checking, saving, and investment accounts, insurance policies, uncashed paychecks, and stocks and bonds.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS launches tool to help residents find benefits

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans can find what benefits they qualify for under a new tool from the Department of Health and Human Services. “The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for," said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal."
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots

LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law

WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy