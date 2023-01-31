Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunrise Spotlight: WKU Cheerleaders
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Alli Lumpkin and Ashley Burdsall. They told us all about how the Lady Toppers at WKU won the National Championship. Both ladies shared with us how excited they were to share this experience with their teammates and coaches. If you want to support the WKU Cheerleaders in the future, you may click here.
Warren East’s Barber signs with the University of the Cumberlands
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Dratayvn barber officially put pen to paper signing with the University of Cumberlands. Barber was a key piece to the success this season for the Raiders on the Smurf Turf. “I grew up playing with everybody here at Warren East and I want to keep...
Barren Inc. announces Sybil Leamon Volunteer Awards recipients
BARREN CO., Ky.-Earlier this morning, Barren Inc. announced the new Sybil Leamon Volunteer Awards recipients!. Sybil Leamon was a dedicated volunteer and realtor in the Barren County community. These awards were created to recognize the top community volunteers, like Sybil and to honor their contributions to Barren County. Larry Glass...
Pet of the Day: Sally
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Sally! This calico guinea pig is only ten months old and warms up to strangers quickly. She has a house that will be coming home with her due to how attached she is to it! This sweet girl loves to explore and eat some yogurt snacks! You can adopt Sally today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
Bowling Green’s Gonzaga, Carver, Patterson Sign Letters Of Intent
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Jaycee Patterson signed with Southern Illinois University for soccer, Tomas Gonzaga signed with Berea College for soccer as well, and Lily-Kate Carver signed with Morehead State University for beach volleyball. “Especially with my height, not many girls, my height go deep one, so I’m very...
Parker-Bennett-Curry celebrates 100th day of school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Elementary students at Parker-Bennett-Curry were looking a little older than usual today. They were celebrating the 100th day of school! A lot of the kids, and staff, dressed up as if they were 100 years old with canes, walkers, wigs and more. The school celebrated the milestone with...
Pet of the Day: Luna Claire
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Luna Claire. This sweet tabby is only a year old and loves to be held! She’s definitely a chill, cuddly girl and would be a perfect first-time pet for anyone out there. You can adopt Luna Claire at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
WKU celebrates Black History Month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University’s Intercultural Student Engagement Center is filling February with events to celebrate this Black History Month. On Feb. 1 , the opening ceremony for Black History Month was held at the Harbaugh Club in Houchens Stadium. Assistant director of ISEC, Lamario Moore,...
Hardesty, Bitterling sign Letters of Intent
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – We start at South Warren High School where a pair of football signings happened earlier tonight. Kj Hardesty and Corey Bitterling signed with Kentucky Wesleyan and Georgetown College respectively. Here’s what the two had to say about their decisions to play collegiate football. “My...
Howard stays home, signs Letter of Intent with WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Gators football star Lofton Howard signed his letter of intent with Western Kentucky University. Lofton’s father, Will Howard, played for WKU and Lofton’s sister, Katie Howar, – currently plays volleyball for Travis Hudson on the hill. Here is what the Greenwood star...
Moore’s 25 help Murray State take down Belmont 83-82
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr.’s 25 points helped Murray State defeat Belmont 83-82 on Wednesday night. Moore added six rebounds and five assists for the Racers (13-10, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Rob Perry scored 13 points.
Local educators respond to the Education First Plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Educators across Kentucky are all abuzz with Beshear’s new proposal to bolster the public education system. News 40 spoke to a few educators in Barren County about how they felt and the talks seemed optimistic. Assistant superintendent Cortni Crews said that teachers are the backbone and jump starter for every career. Crews told News 40 that she’s a big sports fan, but “if I asked who was the MVP of the Super Bowl last year, people don’t remember, but if I ask who their favorite teacher was they could answer with no hesitation.”
1 dead after collision in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
Proposed bill to require school board officials display political affiliations on ballots
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Earlier this week Bowling Green Independent School Board welcomed their newest member tonight to fill the district’s open position. However, this appointment could mark a turning point in Kentucky elections as a bill proposed in the 2023 legislative session could require all future board members to have their political affiliations listed on the ballot.
Semi crashes into Allen County house; driver injured
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County officials say a semi struck a house yesterday evening. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8700 Block of Franklin Road. Deputies arrived on scene for an injury collision involving a semi truck crash into a house.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office releases use of force report
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With many calling for police reform, law enforcement agencies across the country are under a microscope. Today, at the Warren County Fiscal Court meeting, Warren County sheriff Brett Hightower released a use of force report that details each arrest incident from January 2019 to December 2022.
Norton Healthcare makes healthcare more accessible with financial program assistance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Norton Healthcare is making their care a lot more accessible to families in the Commonwealth. They have announced that more individuals will be eligible for financial assistance. Families can now qualify if their household income is equal to or less than 300% of the federal poverty guidelines…for example,...
Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – One student is facing expulsion at Logan County High School after police say the student threatened a fellow classmate. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that threats had been made from one student to another. The content of these threats has not been released at this time.
